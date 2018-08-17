Box Office: ‘Mile 22’ Picks Up $1 Million in Previews

“Mile 22” debuted to $1 million in Thursday night previews.

The STX release stars Mark Wahlberg, a shadowy CIA operative, who must extract a valuable asset. It reunites the actor with Peter Berg — the pair scored with 2013’s “Lone Survivor,” but “Patriots Day” and “Deepwater Horizon,” both released in 2016, were box office disappointments. The hope is that “Mile 22” will spark a new action franchise.

Before any sequels get the greenlight, however, “Mile 22” will have to ward off some stiff competition from the second weekend of “The Meg” and “Crazy Rich Asians,” a critically adored rom-com that is doing some big business after debuting on Wednesday to a robust $5 million.

STX said that “Mile 22’s” preview results compare favorably to those of “American Made.” The Tom Cruise thriller opened last September to $960,000 in previews. Its initial weekend gross topped out at $16.8 million. “Mile 22” is expected to earn between $17 million to $18 million in its inaugural weekend. That should put it just behind “The Meg,” which is projected to add another $20 million to its gross.

The weekend’s big winner should be “Crazy Rich Asians.” The film is the first Asian-led studio film to hit theaters since 1993’s “The Joy Luck Club,” making it a major cultural touchstone and a testament to the box office potency of inclusion. It is expected to pull in more than $30 million over its first five days in theaters.

Lauren Cohan, Iko Uwais, Ronda Rousey, and John Malkovich round out the cast of “Mile 22.” The film has a budget of $35 million, a relatively modest price tag for a star-driven action flick.