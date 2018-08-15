‘Mid90s’ Actress Alexa Demie Joins Lucas Hedges, Sterling K. Brown in A24’s ‘Waves’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Alexa Demie, who is starring in A24’s coming of age drama “Mid90s,” has already set her next project with the indie studio.

The actress is joining Lucas Hedges and Sterling K. Brown in A24’s “Waves,” sources tell Variety. The cast also includes Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Taylor Russell.

“Waves” will be Trey Edward Shults’ follow-up to “It Comes at Night.” Shults is writing and directing the film, which will shoot in Florida.

Described as a dramatic musical with a fresh spin, the movie is an energetic, affecting anthem of contemporary teenage life. It follows two young couples as they navigate the emotional minefield of growing up and falling in love. Details behind Demie’s character are currently unknown.

“Waves” will be almost entirely synchronized to music, mixing some iconic contemporary songs alongside an original score. The pic marks the third collaboration between Shults and A24, who previously worked together on “It Comes at Night” and “Krisha.” Kevin Turen and Jim Wilson are producing.

Along with “Mid90s,” which is the feature directing debut of Jonah Hill, Demie will also appear opposite Zendaya in the HBO series “Euphoria.” She also has a recurring role in the second season of Netflix’s “The OA.”

She is repped by CAA.