Mickey Rourke to Produce, Star in Crime Drama ‘Twilight Into Darkness’

Dave McNary

Mickey Rourke
CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

Mickey Rourke will produce and star in the independent crime drama “Twilight Into Darkness,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Rourke will portray a detective who becomes obsessed with finding and stopping a child murderer while searching for his own redemption. Rourke and Brian Metcalf are both producing under Rourke’s Ruby Baby Limited production company alongside Metcalf’s Black Jellybeans Productions. Metcalf is directing from his own screenplay.

Principal photography is slated to begin next year. “Twilight Into Darkness” will be the second collaboration for Metcalf and Rourke. Metcalf recently directed Rourke in the drama film “Adverse,” which co-starred Penelope Ann Miller, Sean Astin, Lou Diamond Phillips, and Thomas Ian Nicholas.

“I had a wonderful time working with the innovative, talented director Brian Metcalf,” said Rourke. “The young man has incredible integrity and vision. He has gained my respect.”

Rourke won a Golden Globe and Spirit Award for his role in “The Wrestler” and was nominated for an Academy Award. Other notable feature credits include “Iron Man 2,” “Sin City,” “The Expendables,” and “Diner.”

Metcalf said, “I’m excited to be collaborating with Mickey Rourke again as he is one of the greatest legendary talents alive today. His commitment and dedication to his work is truly impressive. It’s an amazing experience working with him.”

Rourke is repped by APA, Kimberly Hines of Framework Entertainment, and Bill Sobel of Edelstein, Laird & Sobel. Metcalf is repped by Innovative Artists, Kyle Pak at Authentic Talent, and Matt Galsor of Greenberg Glusker.

