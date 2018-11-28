×
Michelle Yeoh to Reunite With Henry Golding in Paul Feig’s ‘Last Christmas’

Michelle Yeoh is set to join the holiday comedy “Last Christmas,” reteaming with her “Crazy Rich Asians” co-star Henry Golding.

Emilia Clarke will topline the film.

Paul Feig is directing, with Emma Thompson and Bryony Kimmings penning the screenplay. Feig will produce for his Feigco Entertainment alongside Jessie Henderson. David Livingstone and Thompson will also produce. Executive vice president of production Erik Baiers will oversee the project for Universal.

The movie is described as a holiday romance set in London. It film follows Kate (played by Clarke), who’s notorious for making bad decisions, including opting to work as an elf at a year-round Christmas shop. Tom (Golding) seems too good to be true when he walks into her life and starts to break through Kate’s barriers.

The hits theaters on Nov. 15, 2019.

Yeoh was most recently seen in the box office smash hit “Crazy Rich Asians,” which was just named best ensemble by the National Board of Review. She also had a recurring arc in the CBS All Access series “Star Trek: Discovery.” The actress is best known for her role in 2000’s “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.”

Yeoh is represented by David Unger at Artist International Group. The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

  • Kevin Hart

    Kevin Hart to Produce Remake of Korean Comedy-Drama 'Sunny'

