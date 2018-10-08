You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Michael Shannon in Talks to Join Rian Johnson’s ‘Knives Out’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Michael Shannon is in talks to join the A-list ensemble being assembled for Rian Johnson’s next pic “Knives Out,” which currently stars Daniel Craig and Chris Evans.

Lakeith Stanfield is also on board with MRC financing. Johnson is writing and directing and will produce with his producing partner Ram Bergman.

Plot details are vague but it has been described as a modern-day murder mystery in the classic Agatha Christie whodunit style. It’s not yet known what type of character Shannon will play.

MRC acquired the rights at this years Toronto Film Festival, beating out a slew of buyers. The plan is to shoot the film in November before Craig jumps back into his James Bond role at the top of 2019.

No studio is attached to distribute, as MRC plans to take the package out to buyers in the coming weeks.

Shannon has been busy over the past year starting with his critically acclaimed role as the villain in Fox Searchlight’s Oscar winner “The Shape of Water.” He followed that up with the Afghan War pic “12 Strong” and also appeared in the Paramount TV limited series “Waco.” He can be seen next in the mini-series “Little Drummer Girl.”

He is repped by CAA, Wetzel Entertainment Group and attorney David Krintzman.

