Michael Moore’s ‘Fahrenheit 11/9’ Sells Major International Territories (EXCLUSIVE)

Michael Moore’s “Fahrenheit 11/9” has closed a series of major international sales in the run-up to its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival. The documentary is one of the most hotly anticipated debuts at the Canadian gathering because of its subject matter: Moore, a darling of the left and favored punching bag of the right, is taking on the age of Trump in the movie — its title is a reference to the 2016 election day.

The film is being represented by the international sales and distribution division of Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios. Ford launched the film and television production company earlier this year, and it has already been involved with several major projects including Roland Emmerich’s “Midway” and Laika animation’s “Missing Link.”

AGC Studios president of worldwide distribution Michael Rothstein and his sales team have so far already closed deals with MGM in the U.K. and Latin America, Weltkino in Germany, Dea Planeta in Spain, Svensk in Scandinavia, Splendid in Benelux, Ascot Elite in Switzerland, Gaga in Japan, Noori Pictures in South Korea, Bravos Pictures in China and Hong Kong, United King in Israel and Salim Ramia in the Middle East. The AGC Intl. team is fielding offers in the remaining territories for the film.

Moore’s film hits as the president is hitting back at the fallout from Bob Woodward’s devastating expose “Fear: Trump in the White House” and an anonymous New York Times op-ed from a senior administration official that painted the leader of the free world as amoral and incompetent. “Fahrenheit 11/9” examines how Trump came to power and also serves as a rallying cry to those who would like to see his presidency end in 2020, if not sooner.

“AGC are extremely excited to be working on ‘Fahrenheit 11/9,’ along with a great group of our tried-and-true international distribution partners, and some new partners as well,” said Rothstein. “The film has an amazing story to tell, and each one of our distributors is poised to get the word out!”

“Fahrenheit 11/9” will open wide in North America on Sept. 21. Briarcliff Entertainment is distributing the film.