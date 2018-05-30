Michael Moore Teases Donald Trump Documentary

With Donald Trump and Roseanne Barr dominating the news cycle, controversial documentarian Michael Moore took to his social media accounts to tease what looks to be a documentary about the sitting president.

Moore posted a clip on Twitter and his website of him and Trump on Barr’s 1998 talk show, where Trump congratulated him on his film about General Motors CEO Roger Smith, “Roger & Me.” “I hope you never do one on me,” Trump says about being the subject of one of his movies.

I know Roseanne. And I know Trump. And they are about to rue the day they knew me… pic.twitter.com/vW81Gq7s1i — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) May 30, 2018

Moore announced last year that he was planning a documentary on Trump called “Fahrenheit 11/9” focusing on the Trump presidency. The Weinstein Company film was scrapped in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal. Sources say they are unsure whether this is the same doc, which the filmmaker hopes to revive at a new studio, or a completely different pic with a similar focus.

Moore has already targeted Trump in two other projects: 2016’s “Michael Moore in TrumpLand” — based on his one-person show — and his Broadway debut, “The Terms of My Surrender.”

Moore is no stranger to searing condemnations of presidents. “Fahrenheit 9/11” took a deep dive into George W. Bush’s presidency following the September 11 attacks. The 2004 film is still the highest grossing documentary of all time.