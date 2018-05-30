Michael Moore Teases Donald Trump Documentary

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Michael Moore Donald Trump
CREDIT: AP/REX/Shutterstock

With Donald Trump and Roseanne Barr dominating the news cycle, controversial documentarian Michael Moore took to his social media accounts to tease what looks to be a documentary about the sitting president.

Moore posted a clip on Twitter and his website of him and Trump on Barr’s 1998 talk show, where Trump congratulated him on his film about General Motors CEO Roger Smith, “Roger & Me.” “I hope you never do one on me,” Trump says about being the subject of one of his movies.

Moore announced last year that he was planning a documentary on Trump called “Fahrenheit 11/9” focusing on the Trump presidency. The Weinstein Company film was scrapped in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal. Sources say they are unsure whether this is the same doc, which the filmmaker hopes to revive at a new studio, or a completely different pic with a similar focus.

Moore has already targeted Trump in two other projects: 2016’s “Michael Moore in TrumpLand” — based on his one-person show — and his Broadway debut, “The Terms of My Surrender.”

Moore is no stranger to searing condemnations of presidents. “Fahrenheit 9/11” took a deep dive into George W. Bush’s presidency following the September 11 attacks. The 2004 film is still the highest grossing documentary of all time.

Popular on Variety

  • Roseanne ABC Reboot

    'Roseanne' Canceled After Star's Racist Tweets

  • Solo

    Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo Had A Cape, And It Could Have Killed Him

  • L3-37

    Everything We Know About L3-37, Breakout Star of ‘Solo’

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

More Politics

  • Michael Moore Donald Trump

    Michael Moore Teases Donald Trump Documentary

    With Donald Trump and Roseanne Barr dominating the news cycle, controversial documentarian Michael Moore took to his social media accounts to tease what looks to be a documentary about the sitting president. Moore posted a clip on Twitter and his website of him and Trump on Barr’s 1998 talk show, where Trump congratulated him on his […]

  • Donald Trump

    White House Press Secretary: Trump's Roseanne Tweet About 'Media Bias'

    With Donald Trump and Roseanne Barr dominating the news cycle, controversial documentarian Michael Moore took to his social media accounts to tease what looks to be a documentary about the sitting president. Moore posted a clip on Twitter and his website of him and Trump on Barr’s 1998 talk show, where Trump congratulated him on his […]

  • Mandatory Credit: Photo by Carolyn Kaster/AP/REX/Shutterstock

    Trump Sounds Off on 'Roseanne' Cancellation

    With Donald Trump and Roseanne Barr dominating the news cycle, controversial documentarian Michael Moore took to his social media accounts to tease what looks to be a documentary about the sitting president. Moore posted a clip on Twitter and his website of him and Trump on Barr’s 1998 talk show, where Trump congratulated him on his […]

  • Kim KardashianThe Metropolitan Museum of Art's

    Kim Kardashian Visiting White House to Talk Prison Reform

    With Donald Trump and Roseanne Barr dominating the news cycle, controversial documentarian Michael Moore took to his social media accounts to tease what looks to be a documentary about the sitting president. Moore posted a clip on Twitter and his website of him and Trump on Barr’s 1998 talk show, where Trump congratulated him on his […]

  • Roseanne revival

    Trump Embraced 'Roseanne,' but No Word Yet on What He Thinks Now

    With Donald Trump and Roseanne Barr dominating the news cycle, controversial documentarian Michael Moore took to his social media accounts to tease what looks to be a documentary about the sitting president. Moore posted a clip on Twitter and his website of him and Trump on Barr’s 1998 talk show, where Trump congratulated him on his […]

  • Roseanne

    Roseanne Barr Apologizes for Obama Aide 'Joke,' Says She's 'Leaving' Twitter

    With Donald Trump and Roseanne Barr dominating the news cycle, controversial documentarian Michael Moore took to his social media accounts to tease what looks to be a documentary about the sitting president. Moore posted a clip on Twitter and his website of him and Trump on Barr’s 1998 talk show, where Trump congratulated him on his […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad