Michael Moore Calls Trump ‘The Last President’ in ‘Fahrenheit 11/9’ Trailer

Fahrenheit 119 Trailer
Michael Moore has released for the first trailer for his upcoming “Fahrenheit 11/9,” spraying “Flint water” into the front yard of Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder.

Moore released the footage Thursday, six weeks before the documentary hits theaters on Sept. 21. The filmmaker is a native of Flint, Mich., where the water became undrinkable in 2014.

The “Fahrenheit 11/9” footage also shows Moore speaking to David Hogg, the activist student who survived the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting on Feb. 14, 2018, and progressive Democratic Congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who won a stunning victory in the primary earlier this summer.

Moore also described Trump as “the last president of the United States.” He began shooting the film last year with the “11/9” in the title referring to the day Trump was declared President of the United States on Nov. 9, 2016. Moore correctly predicted that Trump would win the White House by scoring the states of Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania.

Moore’s “Fahrenheit 9/11” explored the presidency of George W. Bush and the War on Terror. It received a 20-minute standing ovation at its Cannes premiere. It’s the highest-grossing documentary of all time with $222 million in worldwide box office. Moore won the Academy Award for best documentary for his 2002 film “Bowling for Columbine.”

“Fahrenheit 11/9” will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival next month, the festival announced Thursday.

The trailer premiered on the Huffington Post. Watch it below:

