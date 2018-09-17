Michael Ealy, Mike Colter Join Hilary Swank’s ‘Fatale’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Michael Ealy (“The Perfect Guy”) and Mike Colter (“Luke Cage”) will star opposite Hilary Swank in Deon Taylor’s noir thriller “Fatale,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Ealy will portray a married man who is tricked into a murder scheme by a seductive female police detective, played by Swank. Colter plays Ealy’s best friend and business partner. Tyrin Turner (“Menace II Society”) has also been cast in a supporting role.

Taylor is directing “Fatale” from a script by David Loughery (“Lakeview Terrace”). He is also producing the film with his Hidden Empire Film Group partners Roxanne Avent and Robert F. Smith. Two-time Oscar nominee Dante Spinotti (“L.A. Confidential,” “Heat”) will be the director of photography.

The film begins shooting Monday in Los Angeles. Endeavor Content will handle worldwide sales of the film, and Avent is overseeing the production for Hidden Empire Film Group, which is fully financing the movie.

“Fatale” marks the second collaboration between Ealy and Taylor. Ealy will next be seen on the big screen in Taylor’s psychological thriller “The Intruder,” also starring Dennis Quaid and Meagan Good.

“In landing these two Mikes, Ealy and Colter, we have the great on-screen complement to Hilary Swank that we needed because this story absolutely requires it,” Taylor said. Working with Michael (Ealy) on my last film, ‘The Intruder,’ allowed me to see and grasp the depth to which he can go for a performance – and I can attest to how impressive it is. I’ve wanted to work with Mike (Colter) for a long time so I’m glad we have the right project, at the right time, to bring him in!”

Prior to “The Intruder,” Taylor teamed with Jamie Foxx to produce the comedy feature “All-Star Weekend,” directed by Foxx and starring Robert Downey Jr., Gerard Butler, Eva Longoria, Jeremy Piven and Jessica Szohr. Under his new Dark Circus banner Taylor also wrapped the “Meet the Blacks” sequel “The House Next Door” starring Mike Epps, Katt Williams, Rick Ross, and Danny Trejo. His film “Traffik,” starring Paula Patton, Omar Epps, William Fichtner and Roselyn Sanchez, grossed $9 million in the spring.

Taylor’s projects are financed by his longtime business partner and lead investor, Robert F. Smith, who founded Vista Equity Partners in 2000. Ealy is represented by the Gersh Agency. Colter and Taylor are represented by WME.

