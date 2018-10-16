You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Michael Caine's 'King of Thieves' Bought by Saban Films for U.S.

Dave McNary

CREDIT: Courtesy of Studiocanal

Saban Films has bought U.S. distribution rights to James Marsh’s crime drama “King of Thieves,” starring Michael Caine, Jim Broadbent, Tom Courtenay, Michael Gambon, Ray Winstone, and Charlie Cox.

Working Title Films’ Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner produced the pic alongside Michelle Wright and Ali Jafaar, with Studiocanal financing. “King of Thieves” will be released next year.

Joe Penhall wrote the script, based on source material from Vanity Fair’s Mark Seal and The Guardian’s veteran crime reporter Duncan Campbell about the 2015 Hatton Garden Safe Deposit Company burglary, the biggest heist in U.K. history.

Caine portrays 76-year-old Brian Reader, who pulled together a band of misfit criminals who were mostly in their 60s and 70s. Posing as servicemen during the Easter bank holiday, they drilled a hole into the wall of the safe and escaped with allegedly over £200 million worth of stolen jewels and money. Reader was arrested a month later and his associates were eventually captured.

“’King of Thieves’ is led by a stellar British ensemble cast,” said Saban Films’ Bill Bromiley. “The pedigree of Michael, Jim, Tom, as well as Working Title make a very attractive package. We absolutely love this film!”

The movie has grossed more than $7 million in its U.K. release. Bromiley and Jonathan Saba negotiated the deal for Saban Films along with Studiocanal, and Anne Chérel and Loubna Berrada on behalf of the filmmakers.

  'They Shall Not Grow Old' Review:

    London Film Review: Peter Jackson's 'They Shall Not Grow Old'

    Michael Caine's 'King of Thieves' Bought by Saban Films for U.S.

    Rita Hayworth Left a Long Legacy: An Appreciation on Her 100th Birthday

    Remembering the 'Enterprise, Enthusiasm and Zeal' of Arnold Kopelson

    Biggs to Hit Small Screen in TeleImage's 'Odd Man Out' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Climax Films Sees No 'Ordinary' Future for Europe (EXCLUSIVE)

    Inside Elle's Women of Hollywood With Lady Gaga, Anita Hill and Mia Farrow

