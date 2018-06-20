Michael B. Jordan Attempts to Rewrite History in First ‘Creed II’ Trailer

Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone, reprising their Adonis Creed and Rocky Balboa characters, are facing a formidable foe in the first trailer for MGM and Warner Bros.’ “Creed II.”

“You’ve got everything to lose,” Stallone’s Balboa tells Jordan’s Creed. “This guy has nothing to lose. This guy — he’s dangerous.”

Stallone is referring to Florian “Big Nasty” Munteanu’s Viktor Drago, the son of Dolph Lundgren’s Ivan Drago character from “Rocky IV.” Adonis Creed’s father Apollo Creed was killed by an Ivan Drago punch in “Rocky V.”

The new footage, unveiled Wednesday, reveals that Jordan’s character now has personal obligations with a family, plus the shared legacy with his trainer.

“Creed II” is the continuation of the Rocky franchise and the sequel to 2015’s “Creed,” which earned more than $170 million at the worldwide box office. The new film is being directed by Steven Caple Jr., from an original screenplay written by Stallone.

Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashad, Wood Harris and Andre Ward are reprising their roles. The film is produced by Irwin Winkler, Charles Winkler, William Chartoff, David Winkler, Kevin King-Templeton and Stallone. “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler, who directed “Creed,” is executive producing.

“Creed II” hits theaters on Nov. 21. Watch the trailer above.