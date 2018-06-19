Michael B. Jordan Jokes About Roseanne Barr After Winning Best Villain at MTV Awards

Michael B. Jordan made sure to thank “Black Panther’s” powerful fan-base while accepting the award for best villain at the MTV Movie and TV Awards. But not before throwing shade at Roseanne Barr.

“I’m shocked that I won this award for best villain,” Jordan joked at the beginning of his speech. “I thought for sure Roseanne had that in the bag.”

Barr has received widespread criticism since she directed a racist tweet at former Obama administration aide Valerie Jarrett, who she called the offspring of “Planet of the Apes” and the Muslim Brotherhood. The tweet was met with outrage from Hollywood before ABC canceled “Roseanne” the same day. Stars praised ABC president Channing Dungey for making the decision in light of Barr’s comments, which Dungey called “abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values.”

Jordan’s comment was only the latest public denouncement of Barr in a ceremony rife with political statements. Earlier in the show, Olivia Munn referenced the controversy as well while presenting the best hero award. Before reading the nominees, Munn gave a shout out to real world heroes, including teachers, activists, firemen, first responders, servicemen, and women, and “that guy who canceled ‘Roseanne'” (though Dungey is a woman).

“That was nice,” she said.

In addition to the jab at Barr, Jordan also poked fun at fans later in his speech for asking his “Black Panther” co-star Chadwick Boseman to recite the film’s most popular tagline. The comment alludes to the “tired of Wakanda” memes circulating the internet, which picture an unenthused Boseman crossing his arms in Wakanda formation, suggesting that Boseman has been worn down by the gesture’s popularity.

“Chadwick Boseman personally asked me to ask y’all to stop asking him to say ‘Wakanda Forever’ out on the streets,” Jordan joked. “Y’all taking the forever thing a little too seriously.”