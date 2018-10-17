Michael B. Jordan to Star in, Produce Hitman Drama ‘The Silver Bear’

Michael B. Jordan will star in and produce Lionsgate’s film adaptation of assassin story “The Silver Bear.”

A director has not yet been attached to the project, announced Wednesday. “The Silver Bear” is based on the book series by Derek Haas, the screenwriter for “Wanted” and “3:10 to Yuma.” The novel centers on an assassin named Columbus — called the Silver Bear by some — who tracks a powerful politician with presidential aspirations. Frank Baldwin (“The Godmother”) wrote the script.

“’The Silver Bear’ is the kind of story that needs to be experienced on the big screen and Michael is the perfect movie star to inhabit the skin of this dynamic character and take us into the cinematic world of Columbus,” said Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chairman Joe Drake. “We’re incredibly honored that Michael and Nickel City chose Lionsgate to partner with in bringing this exciting property to life.”

Nickel City optioned the rights to the book franchise last year. Vishal Rungta, Mark Fasano, and Ankur Rungta of Nickel City Pictures will produce along with Jordan’s Outlier Society Productions banner. Haas, Michael Garnett, and Tobias Weymar will serve as executive producers.

“We could not be more excited to work with Michael and Lionsgate,” Rungta said. “We have been huge fans of Michael all the way back to his days in ‘The Wire,’ and from our first meeting we knew that he was the perfect fit for the role of Columbus.

Jordan broke out as shooting victim Oscar Grant in “Fruitvale Station” in 2013 and starred as boxer Adonis Creed in the Rocky sequel “Creed” and the villain Erik Killmonger in “Black Panther.” He’ll be seen in “Creed II” next month and in “Just Mercy.” He’s executive producing both projects.

Jordan is represented by WME and attorney Greg Slewett. Haas is represented by WME and Adam Kaller. Baldwin is represented by Syndicate Entertainment, Leverage Management, and Stuart Rosenthal. WME and Bloom Hergott Diemer Rosenthal represent Outlier Society and Endeavor Content, and Jerry Dasti of Sloss Eckhouse LawCo represented Nickel City Pictures. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.