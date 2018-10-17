Michael B. Jordan to Star in, Produce Hitman Drama ‘The Silver Bear’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Michael B. Jordan arrives at the MTV Movie and TV Awards at the Barker Hangar, in Santa Monica, Calif2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards - Arrivals, Santa Monica, USA - 16 Jun 2018
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX

Michael B. Jordan will star in and produce Lionsgate’s film adaptation of assassin story “The Silver Bear.”

A director has not yet been attached to the project, announced Wednesday. “The Silver Bear” is based on the book series by Derek Haas, the screenwriter for “Wanted” and “3:10 to Yuma.” The novel centers on an assassin named Columbus — called the Silver Bear by some — who tracks a powerful politician with presidential aspirations. Frank Baldwin (“The Godmother”) wrote the script.

“’The Silver Bear’ is the kind of story that needs to be experienced on the big screen and Michael is the perfect movie star to inhabit the skin of this dynamic character and take us into the cinematic world of Columbus,” said Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chairman Joe Drake. “We’re incredibly honored that Michael and Nickel City chose Lionsgate to partner with in bringing this exciting property to life.”

Nickel City optioned the rights to the book franchise last year. Vishal Rungta, Mark Fasano, and Ankur Rungta of Nickel City Pictures will produce along with Jordan’s Outlier Society Productions banner. Haas, Michael Garnett, and Tobias Weymar will serve as executive producers.

Related

“We could not be more excited to work with Michael and Lionsgate,” Rungta said. “We have been huge fans of Michael all the way back to his days in ‘The Wire,’ and from our first meeting we knew that he was the perfect fit for the role of Columbus.

Jordan broke out as shooting victim Oscar Grant in “Fruitvale Station” in 2013 and starred as boxer Adonis Creed in the Rocky sequel “Creed” and the villain Erik Killmonger in “Black Panther.” He’ll be seen in “Creed II” next month and in “Just Mercy.” He’s executive producing both projects.

Jordan is represented by WME and attorney Greg Slewett. Haas is represented by WME and Adam Kaller. Baldwin is represented by Syndicate Entertainment, Leverage Management, and Stuart Rosenthal. WME and Bloom Hergott Diemer Rosenthal represent Outlier Society and Endeavor Content, and Jerry Dasti of Sloss Eckhouse LawCo represented Nickel City Pictures. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

Popular on Variety

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

More Film

  • Women In Film’s Kirsten Schaffer Looks

    Women In Film’s Kirsten Schaffer Looks to ReFrame Inclusion at MIA

    Michael B. Jordan will star in and produce Lionsgate’s film adaptation of assassin story “The Silver Bear.” A director has not yet been attached to the project, announced Wednesday. “The Silver Bear” is based on the book series by Derek Haas, the screenwriter for “Wanted” and “3:10 to Yuma.” The novel centers on an assassin […]

  • Michael B. Jordan arrives at the

    Michael B. Jordan to Star in, Produce Hitman Drama 'The Silver Bear'

    Michael B. Jordan will star in and produce Lionsgate’s film adaptation of assassin story “The Silver Bear.” A director has not yet been attached to the project, announced Wednesday. “The Silver Bear” is based on the book series by Derek Haas, the screenwriter for “Wanted” and “3:10 to Yuma.” The novel centers on an assassin […]

  • Nicole Kidman stars as Erin Bell

    Nicole Kidman Faces a Dark Past in 'Destroyer' Trailer

    Michael B. Jordan will star in and produce Lionsgate’s film adaptation of assassin story “The Silver Bear.” A director has not yet been attached to the project, announced Wednesday. “The Silver Bear” is based on the book series by Derek Haas, the screenwriter for “Wanted” and “3:10 to Yuma.” The novel centers on an assassin […]

  • The Front Runner

    'The Front Runner' Crew on Bringing 1988 Campaign to Life

    Michael B. Jordan will star in and produce Lionsgate’s film adaptation of assassin story “The Silver Bear.” A director has not yet been attached to the project, announced Wednesday. “The Silver Bear” is based on the book series by Derek Haas, the screenwriter for “Wanted” and “3:10 to Yuma.” The novel centers on an assassin […]

  • Hollywood New Leaders Film

    Hollywood's New Leaders 2018: Film

    Michael B. Jordan will star in and produce Lionsgate’s film adaptation of assassin story “The Silver Bear.” A director has not yet been attached to the project, announced Wednesday. “The Silver Bear” is based on the book series by Derek Haas, the screenwriter for “Wanted” and “3:10 to Yuma.” The novel centers on an assassin […]

  • Ken JeongCreative Arts Emmy's Awards, Arrivals,

    Ken Jeong, Parisa Fitz-Henley Join Dave Bautista's Comedy 'My Spy'

    Michael B. Jordan will star in and produce Lionsgate’s film adaptation of assassin story “The Silver Bear.” A director has not yet been attached to the project, announced Wednesday. “The Silver Bear” is based on the book series by Derek Haas, the screenwriter for “Wanted” and “3:10 to Yuma.” The novel centers on an assassin […]

  • Hollywood New Leaders Law

    Hollywood's New Leaders 2018: Law

    Michael B. Jordan will star in and produce Lionsgate’s film adaptation of assassin story “The Silver Bear.” A director has not yet been attached to the project, announced Wednesday. “The Silver Bear” is based on the book series by Derek Haas, the screenwriter for “Wanted” and “3:10 to Yuma.” The novel centers on an assassin […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad