×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Michael B. Jordan Says ‘Black Panther’ Gave ‘Everybody a Sense of Pride’

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All

Since its February release, “Black Panther” has become a global phenomenon, but star Michael B. Jordan (who played villain Erik Killmonger) says he didn’t foresee just how big of a cultural impact the film would make.

“It was truly incredible. While we were making it, you didn’t really realize it. And then in hindsight, it’s like, ‘Yeah, we kind of did that,” Jordan tells Charlize Theron during Variety’s Actors on Actors series.

He says “the memes and the social media element” that “Black Panther” inspired helped him see that the film had resonated with the current generation. He also says he saw plenty of little Killmongers “with the permanent marker beards” and young girls dressed up as Dora Milaje, Wakanda’s all-female special forces in the movie.

But Jordan says what was most meaningful was seeing communities rally to support the film. Church groups, community centers, Boys and Girls Clubs, and organizations helping at-risk youth all rallied to host “Black Panther” screenings. Critics and audiences alike applauded the film for black representation and its homages to different African cultures, like the Maasai in Kenya and the Zulu from South Africa.

“Seeing the journalists come in the traditional garbs, and hearing stories about how this movie encouraged them to get back in contact with their roots and where they come from,” Jordan says, “it gave everybody a sense of pride. And I was like, ‘Wow, this movie is global.'”

Jordan, who most recently starred in “Creed II,” also says anybody can relate to “Black Panther,” regardless of their background.

“It’s not just the African experience. That’s what it’s framed in, but it gives everybody else access to that same type of self-discovery,” he says. “And that’s when I really started to realize the impact that it was going to have.”

Watch the full interview below: 

Popular on Variety

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

More Film

  • Martin Scorsese and Agnes Varda at

    Agnes Varda Receives Honorary Award at Marrakech Film Festival

    Since its February release, “Black Panther” has become a global phenomenon, but star Michael B. Jordan (who played villain Erik Killmonger) says he didn’t foresee just how big of a cultural impact the film would make. “It was truly incredible. While we were making it, you didn’t really realize it. And then in hindsight, it’s […]

  • Queen + Adam Lambert perform at

    Queen + Adam Lambert Unveil ‘Rhapsody’ Tour for 2019 

    Since its February release, “Black Panther” has become a global phenomenon, but star Michael B. Jordan (who played villain Erik Killmonger) says he didn’t foresee just how big of a cultural impact the film would make. “It was truly incredible. While we were making it, you didn’t really realize it. And then in hindsight, it’s […]

  • Michael B Jordan Charlize Theron

    Michael B. Jordan, Charlize Theron Exchange Secrets on Their Acting Transformations

    Since its February release, “Black Panther” has become a global phenomenon, but star Michael B. Jordan (who played villain Erik Killmonger) says he didn’t foresee just how big of a cultural impact the film would make. “It was truly incredible. While we were making it, you didn’t really realize it. And then in hindsight, it’s […]

  • michael b jordan directing bacardi

    Michael B. Jordan Sets New Directorial Project With Bacardi (EXCLUSIVE)

    Since its February release, “Black Panther” has become a global phenomenon, but star Michael B. Jordan (who played villain Erik Killmonger) says he didn’t foresee just how big of a cultural impact the film would make. “It was truly incredible. While we were making it, you didn’t really realize it. And then in hindsight, it’s […]

  • Wayne Shorter, Cher, Reba McEntire, Philip

    Kennedy Center Honors Pay Tribute to George H. W. Bush as Trump Skips Event Again

    Since its February release, “Black Panther” has become a global phenomenon, but star Michael B. Jordan (who played villain Erik Killmonger) says he didn’t foresee just how big of a cultural impact the film would make. “It was truly incredible. While we were making it, you didn’t really realize it. And then in hindsight, it’s […]

  • Brian Wilson

    Beach Boys Legend Brian Wilson Being Chronicled in New, 'Definitive' Documentary

    Since its February release, “Black Panther” has become a global phenomenon, but star Michael B. Jordan (who played villain Erik Killmonger) says he didn’t foresee just how big of a cultural impact the film would make. “It was truly incredible. While we were making it, you didn’t really realize it. And then in hindsight, it’s […]

  • CAA to Represent Taiwan Actress Wu

    CAA to Represent Taiwan Actress Wu Ke-Xi (EXCLUSIVE)

    Since its February release, “Black Panther” has become a global phenomenon, but star Michael B. Jordan (who played villain Erik Killmonger) says he didn’t foresee just how big of a cultural impact the film would make. “It was truly incredible. While we were making it, you didn’t really realize it. And then in hindsight, it’s […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad