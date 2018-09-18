‘Birds of Passage’ to Open Miami Film Festival’s GEMS Event

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Films Boutique

The Miami Film Festival’s fall edition, called GEMS, has unveiled its lineup including Colombia’s Oscar entry “Birds of Passage” as opening night selection and Spain’s Oscar submission “Champions” as closing night film.

Miami Dade College organizes the festival, which takes place Oct. 11-14 at the college’s Tower Theater Miami. The Miami Film Festival’s 36th edition will run March 1-10, 2019.

Spanish actress Barbara Lennie will accept the Precious Gem Award before the screening of her latest film, “Petra.” Cinematographer Diego Garcia, who shot Paul Dano’s directing debut “Wildlife,” will receive the Art of Light award before the Florida premiere of the film.

Films screening in the Spotlight Stage section are “El Angel,” “Animal,” “Ben is Back,” “Border,” “Burning,” “Capernaum,” “Cold War,” “Everybody Knows” and “Petra.”

The Discovery Stage section will screen “Boys Cry,” “Diamantino,” “Dry Martina,” “The Heiresses,” “Hopelessly Devout,” “Soufra,” “Wildlife” and “Woman at War.”

GEMS will also feature the Virtual Escape VR sidebar for the second year, showing five projects using VR and alternative gaming throughout the weekend.

 

 

 

Popular on Variety

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  •

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

More Film

  • 'Birds of Passage' Open Miami Film

    'Birds of Passage' to Open Miami Film Festival's GEMS Event

    The Miami Film Festival’s fall edition, called GEMS, has unveiled its lineup including Colombia’s Oscar entry “Birds of Passage” as opening night selection and Spain’s Oscar submission “Champions” as closing night film. Miami Dade College organizes the festival, which takes place Oct. 11-14 at the college’s Tower Theater Miami. The Miami Film Festival’s 36th edition […]

  • Captain Marvel

    Brie Larson Takes Flight in 'Captain Marvel' First Trailer

    The Miami Film Festival’s fall edition, called GEMS, has unveiled its lineup including Colombia’s Oscar entry “Birds of Passage” as opening night selection and Spain’s Oscar submission “Champions” as closing night film. Miami Dade College organizes the festival, which takes place Oct. 11-14 at the college’s Tower Theater Miami. The Miami Film Festival’s 36th edition […]

  • The House With a Clock in

    Film Review: Jack Black in 'The House with a Clock in Its Walls'

    The Miami Film Festival’s fall edition, called GEMS, has unveiled its lineup including Colombia’s Oscar entry “Birds of Passage” as opening night selection and Spain’s Oscar submission “Champions” as closing night film. Miami Dade College organizes the festival, which takes place Oct. 11-14 at the college’s Tower Theater Miami. The Miami Film Festival’s 36th edition […]

  • Alessio Cremonini, Andrea Occhipinti, Jasmine Trinca,

    Head of Italian Distributors' Group Resigns Over Venice-Netflix Release Spat

    The Miami Film Festival’s fall edition, called GEMS, has unveiled its lineup including Colombia’s Oscar entry “Birds of Passage” as opening night selection and Spain’s Oscar submission “Champions” as closing night film. Miami Dade College organizes the festival, which takes place Oct. 11-14 at the college’s Tower Theater Miami. The Miami Film Festival’s 36th edition […]

  • The Sisters Brothers

    ‘The Sisters Brothers,’ ‘Dragged Across Concrete’ Added to London Film Festival Lineup

    The Miami Film Festival’s fall edition, called GEMS, has unveiled its lineup including Colombia’s Oscar entry “Birds of Passage” as opening night selection and Spain’s Oscar submission “Champions” as closing night film. Miami Dade College organizes the festival, which takes place Oct. 11-14 at the college’s Tower Theater Miami. The Miami Film Festival’s 36th edition […]

  • San Sebastian Festival to Sign Gender

    San Sebastian Festival to Sign Gender Parity Charter

    The Miami Film Festival’s fall edition, called GEMS, has unveiled its lineup including Colombia’s Oscar entry “Birds of Passage” as opening night selection and Spain’s Oscar submission “Champions” as closing night film. Miami Dade College organizes the festival, which takes place Oct. 11-14 at the college’s Tower Theater Miami. The Miami Film Festival’s 36th edition […]

  • Albert Lee Appointed Head of Hong

    Albert Lee Appointed Head of Hong Kong Film Festival

    The Miami Film Festival’s fall edition, called GEMS, has unveiled its lineup including Colombia’s Oscar entry “Birds of Passage” as opening night selection and Spain’s Oscar submission “Champions” as closing night film. Miami Dade College organizes the festival, which takes place Oct. 11-14 at the college’s Tower Theater Miami. The Miami Film Festival’s 36th edition […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad