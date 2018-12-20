Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson Suit Up in ‘Men in Black International’ First Trailer

After proving their onscreen chemistry in “Thor: Ragnarok,” Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth are back on the front lines in the trailer for F. Gary Gray’s latest “Men in Black” entry. This time, the stars are trading in their Asgardian armor for agency issued black suits.

Following a series of blockbusters, “Men in Black International” marks the first time the franchise has broken away from the film’s original stars Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones. As agents in a secret organization called the Men in Black, Smith and Jones protected the Earth from a host of intergalactic enemies, and the pair’s hilarious interactions led the series to huge success when it first hit theaters in 1997.

Now, Thompson and Hemsworth are taking over their legendary roles as intergalactic protectors in Sony’s latest spin-off of the film. As agents M and H, Thompson and Hemsworth rock the trademark black suits alongside some familiar faces, including Emma Thompson who reprises her role as Agent O from “Men in Black 3.”

Also joining Thompson is a star studded crew of actors including Rebecca Ferguson, Les Twins, Kumail Nanjiani, Liam Neeson, and Rafe Spall. Walter F. Parkes and Laurie MacDonald are producing with Steven Spielberg executive producing, and David Beaubaire is overseeing the pic for Sony.

“Men in Black International” is set to hit theaters June 14. Watch the trailer above.