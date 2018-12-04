×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Melissa McCarthy: ‘Black Panther’ Depicts ‘The World in Which I Want to Live’

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All

Melissa McCarthy brought her family to watch “Black Panther” the second day it opened, and says she was especially excited to see how her 11- and eight-year-old daughters would react to the way women were depicted in the February blockbuster.

“How women were portrayed in that movie was so incredibly strong and fierce,” McCarthy says. “I was so proud to have my girls to see that world — the world in which I want to live in.”

McCarthy stars in the film “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” as disgraced writer Lee Israel. During Variety’s Actors on Actors series, she talks about the massive success of “Black Panther” with Lupita Nyong’o, who played Nakia in the Marvel film.

In the movie, Nakia is a spy and formidable warrior from Wakanda. Danai Gurira portrayed Okoye, another strong female character and the leader of the Dora Milaje, Wakanda’s all-female special forces. Many critics have not only applauded the film for its representation, but also for the way black women were portrayed.

“I just thought, that doesn’t [happen]. On two fronts, that [film] broke every bad meeting where people say, ‘You can’t really do this,” McCarthy says. “‘Black Panther’ just crushed it on every level.”

Watch the full interview below: 

Popular on Variety

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is the One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

More Film

  • Julia Roberts, Lucas Hedges'Ben Is Back'

    Julia Roberts Convinced Lucas Hedges to Co-Star in 'Ben Is Back'

    Melissa McCarthy brought her family to watch “Black Panther” the second day it opened, and says she was especially excited to see how her 11- and eight-year-old daughters would react to the way women were depicted in the February blockbuster. “How women were portrayed in that movie was so incredibly strong and fierce,” McCarthy says. […]

  • Former Imagine CEO Charlie Corwin Joins

    Former Imagine CEO Charlie Corwin Joins Uproxx Advisory Board (EXCLUSIVE)

    Melissa McCarthy brought her family to watch “Black Panther” the second day it opened, and says she was especially excited to see how her 11- and eight-year-old daughters would react to the way women were depicted in the February blockbuster. “How women were portrayed in that movie was so incredibly strong and fierce,” McCarthy says. […]

  • Lupita Nyongo Melissa McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy and Lupita Nyong'o Discuss Headlining Movies on Their Own Terms

    Melissa McCarthy brought her family to watch “Black Panther” the second day it opened, and says she was especially excited to see how her 11- and eight-year-old daughters would react to the way women were depicted in the February blockbuster. “How women were portrayed in that movie was so incredibly strong and fierce,” McCarthy says. […]

  • Mahershala Ali AoA

    Mahershala Ali Says 40% of His Interviews Are About Race

    Melissa McCarthy brought her family to watch “Black Panther” the second day it opened, and says she was especially excited to see how her 11- and eight-year-old daughters would react to the way women were depicted in the February blockbuster. “How women were portrayed in that movie was so incredibly strong and fierce,” McCarthy says. […]

  • Heavy Metal Magazine Documentary in the

    Heavy Metal Magazine Documentary in the Works (EXCLUSIVE)

    Melissa McCarthy brought her family to watch “Black Panther” the second day it opened, and says she was especially excited to see how her 11- and eight-year-old daughters would react to the way women were depicted in the February blockbuster. “How women were portrayed in that movie was so incredibly strong and fierce,” McCarthy says. […]

  • Mahershala Ali John David Washington

    Mahershala Ali, John David Washington on Pushing Past Stereotypes in Hollywood

    Melissa McCarthy brought her family to watch “Black Panther” the second day it opened, and says she was especially excited to see how her 11- and eight-year-old daughters would react to the way women were depicted in the February blockbuster. “How women were portrayed in that movie was so incredibly strong and fierce,” McCarthy says. […]

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet Says He 'Wept' When He Realized 'Interstellar' Role Was So Small

    Melissa McCarthy brought her family to watch “Black Panther” the second day it opened, and says she was especially excited to see how her 11- and eight-year-old daughters would react to the way women were depicted in the February blockbuster. “How women were portrayed in that movie was so incredibly strong and fierce,” McCarthy says. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad