You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Melanie Laurent Joins Michael Bay’s ‘6 Underground’ for Netflix

Payman Maadi also added to cast of Ryan Reynolds film

By

Robert's Most Recent Stories

View All
Melanie Laurent poses for photographers prior to the Miu Miu ready-to-wear fall/winter 2018/2019 fashion collection presented in ParisParis Fashion Miu Miu - 06 Mar 2018
CREDIT: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

French actress Melanie Laurent has joined the cast of Michael Bay’s “6 Underground” for Netflix and Skydance Media, the streaming giant announced Wednesday. U.S.-born Iranian actor Payman Maadi has also joined the production, which will start shooting later this month.

An actor and director in her native France, Laurent is best known to international audiences for her breakout lead role as the vengeance-seeking Shosanna in Quentin Tarantino’s 2009 film “Inglourious Basterds.” Other English-language roles have included Mike Mills’ “Beginners” and Denis Villenueve’s “Enemy.” Laurent most recently co-starred opposite Oscar-winner Jean Dujardin in French period comedy “Return of the Hero.” She’ll next be seen in Chris Weitz’s English-language true-story drama “Operation Finale,” which stars Oscar Isaac and Ben Kingsley.

Maadi, who starred in Asghar Farhadi’s Oscar-winning Iranian drama “A Separation,” previously worked with Bay on the 2016 film “13 Hours.”

“6 Underground” stars Ryan Reynolds, reuniting him with “Deadpool” writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who also serve as executive producers on the film. No plot details have as yet been revealed.

The film’s ensemble cast already includes Corey Hawkins, Adria Ariona, Manuel Garcia-Ruffo, Ben Hardy, Lior Raz and Dave Franco. It is produced by Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger alongside Bay and Ian Bryce.

“6 Underground” will debut worldwide on Netflix in 2019.

Popular on Variety

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

More Film

  • MoviePass app

    MoviePass Claims Momentum Despite Losing $126.6 Million Last Quarter

    French actress Melanie Laurent has joined the cast of Michael Bay’s “6 Underground” for Netflix and Skydance Media, the streaming giant announced Wednesday. U.S.-born Iranian actor Payman Maadi has also joined the production, which will start shooting later this month. An actor and director in her native France, Laurent is best known to international audiences […]

  • 'Distant Constellation' Bought by Grasshopper

    Spirit Awards Nominee 'Distant Constellation' Bought by Grasshopper (EXCLUSIVE)

    French actress Melanie Laurent has joined the cast of Michael Bay’s “6 Underground” for Netflix and Skydance Media, the streaming giant announced Wednesday. U.S.-born Iranian actor Payman Maadi has also joined the production, which will start shooting later this month. An actor and director in her native France, Laurent is best known to international audiences […]

  • Awkwafina Variety Portrait

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Breakout Awkwafina on Stealing Scenes and Why Representation Matters

    French actress Melanie Laurent has joined the cast of Michael Bay’s “6 Underground” for Netflix and Skydance Media, the streaming giant announced Wednesday. U.S.-born Iranian actor Payman Maadi has also joined the production, which will start shooting later this month. An actor and director in her native France, Laurent is best known to international audiences […]

  • Eddie Redmayne, Felicity Jones Reunited in

    Eddie Redmayne, Felicity Jones Reunited in First Look at Amazon's 'Aeronauts'

    French actress Melanie Laurent has joined the cast of Michael Bay’s “6 Underground” for Netflix and Skydance Media, the streaming giant announced Wednesday. U.S.-born Iranian actor Payman Maadi has also joined the production, which will start shooting later this month. An actor and director in her native France, Laurent is best known to international audiences […]

  • Lionsgate Signs Multiyear Movie Output Deal

    Lionsgate Signs Multiyear Movie Output Deal With Nordisk Film

    French actress Melanie Laurent has joined the cast of Michael Bay’s “6 Underground” for Netflix and Skydance Media, the streaming giant announced Wednesday. U.S.-born Iranian actor Payman Maadi has also joined the production, which will start shooting later this month. An actor and director in her native France, Laurent is best known to international audiences […]

  • LevelK Boards Swedish Dance Drama 'Feel

    LevelK Boards Swedish Dance Drama 'Feel the Beat'

    French actress Melanie Laurent has joined the cast of Michael Bay’s “6 Underground” for Netflix and Skydance Media, the streaming giant announced Wednesday. U.S.-born Iranian actor Payman Maadi has also joined the production, which will start shooting later this month. An actor and director in her native France, Laurent is best known to international audiences […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad