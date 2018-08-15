Melanie Laurent Joins Michael Bay’s ‘6 Underground’ for Netflix

French actress Melanie Laurent has joined the cast of Michael Bay’s “6 Underground” for Netflix and Skydance Media, the streaming giant announced Wednesday. U.S.-born Iranian actor Payman Maadi has also joined the production, which will start shooting later this month.

An actor and director in her native France, Laurent is best known to international audiences for her breakout lead role as the vengeance-seeking Shosanna in Quentin Tarantino’s 2009 film “Inglourious Basterds.” Other English-language roles have included Mike Mills’ “Beginners” and Denis Villenueve’s “Enemy.” Laurent most recently co-starred opposite Oscar-winner Jean Dujardin in French period comedy “Return of the Hero.” She’ll next be seen in Chris Weitz’s English-language true-story drama “Operation Finale,” which stars Oscar Isaac and Ben Kingsley.

Maadi, who starred in Asghar Farhadi’s Oscar-winning Iranian drama “A Separation,” previously worked with Bay on the 2016 film “13 Hours.”

“6 Underground” stars Ryan Reynolds, reuniting him with “Deadpool” writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who also serve as executive producers on the film. No plot details have as yet been revealed.

The film’s ensemble cast already includes Corey Hawkins, Adria Ariona, Manuel Garcia-Ruffo, Ben Hardy, Lior Raz and Dave Franco. It is produced by Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger alongside Bay and Ian Bryce.

“6 Underground” will debut worldwide on Netflix in 2019.