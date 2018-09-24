You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Mel Gibson to Write and Direct 'Wild Bunch' Remake at Warner Bros.

Justin Kroll

Mel Gibson is coming on to write and direct a remake of the classic Sam Peckinpah western “The Wild Bunch” at Warner Bros.

Gibson will co-write with Bryan Bagby and also exec produce the pic.

The project is based on the classic Peckinpah film that follows an aging group of outlaws look for one last big score even as what they viewed as the wild west is slowly passing them by. The pic had an all-star cast that included William Holden, Ernest Borgnine, Robert Ryan, Edmond O’Brien, Warren Oates, Jaime Sanchez and Ben Johnson.

Project marks the first directing gig for Gibson since 2016’s “Hacksaw Ridge,” which earned him an Oscar nomination as director.

It’s unknown if Gibson’s “Wild Bunch” will be a straight remake or a different story.

WB has been trying to get the reboot off the ground for years and at one point had Will Smith interested in starring. As for when Gibson will shoot “The Wild Bunch” remains a mystery. He’s also trying to get his World War II film “Destroyer” into production. That film, with Mark Wahlberg attached to star, is currently looking for financing.

Gibson is repped by CAA. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

