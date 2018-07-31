Mel Gibson, Colin Farrell to Star in Revenge Thriller ‘War Pigs’

Mel Gibson and Colin Farrell will star in revenge thriller “War Pigs” for Millennium Films with Tommy Wirkola directing.

Producers are Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian through di Bonaventura Productions, along with Matt Berenson. Production is scheduled to start in October.

“War Pigs,” written by Nick Ball and John Niven, centers on a group of disillusioned ex-marines who go on one last mission to get revenge on the cartel that murdered a colleague and stole their drug money.

Gibson is attached to direct World War II drama “Destroyer” in his first helming gig since receiving an Oscar nomination for “Hacksaw Ridge.” “Destroyer” is being produced at Gianni Nunnari’s Hollywood Gang Productions. It’s based on the John Wukovits book “Hell From the Heavens: The Epic Story of the USS Laffey and World War II’s Greatest Kamikaze Attack.”

Farrell will be seen next in Steve McQueen’s “Widows” and Tim Burton’s “Dumbo.” He’s appeared recently in “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” “The Lobster,” “The Beguiled,” and “The Killing of a Sacred Deer.

Wirkola directed “Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters,” “Dead Snow: Red Vs Dead,” and Netflix’s “What Happened to Monday?”

Gibson, Farrell, and Wirkola are repped by CAA. Wirkola is also repped by Artists First and attorney Michael Schenkman. The news was first reported by Deadline.

