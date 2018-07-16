Matthew Rhys to Co-Star With Tom Hanks in Mr. Rogers Film ‘You Are My Friend’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Fresh off his Emmy nomination for “The Americans,” Matthew Rhys is moving to the big screen.

Rhys is in talks to co-star with Tom Hanks in TriStar’s Mr. Rogers pic “You Are My Friend,” sources tell Variety.

“Diary of a Teenage Girl” director Marielle Heller is helming the movie from a script by Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster.

The film is inspired by a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and award-winning journalist Tom Junod (Rhys). In the story, a cynical journalist begrudgingly accepts an assignment to write a profile piece on the beloved icon and finds his perspective on life transformed.

The film is positioning itself as an awards player by setting an Oct. 18, 2019, release date.

Big Beach Films is producing with Marc Turtletaub and Peter Saraf producing for the company alongside Youree Henley (“The Beguiled”). Leah Holzer of Big Beach will executive produce, along with Fitzerman-Blue and Harpster. The project originated from a true story developed by Fitzerman-Blue and Harpster, first appearing on the Black List in 2013.

Hannah Minghella and Shary Shirazi will oversee the project for TriStar Pictures. Production is set to begin in September.

The role comes after Rhys landed his third consecutive Emmy nomination for his critically acclaimed role on “The Americans,” which recently finished its final season on FX. He had already begun building strong supporting roles during his hiatus before filming the final season in films like “Mowgli” and “The Post,” which also featured Hanks.

He is repped by WME, United Agents, and Management 360.