Matthew Modine Starring in Teen Baseball Drama ‘Chance’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Matthew Modine
CREDIT: Stewart Cook/REX/Shutterstock

“Stranger Things” star Matthew Modine will portray a baseball coach in the independent family drama  “Chance.”

John B. Crye, a distribution executive with Wrekin Hill Entertainment and Newmarket Films, makes his feature directorial debut from a screenplay by Michael P. Daly (the real-life coach) and Seth Daly. Former actor Michael Hagerty is producing under his production company, Okerty Entertainment. Filming begins June 6 in Ohio.

Chance” is based on the life of local baseball star Chance Smith, who committed suicide in 2012 at the age of 16 following a breakup. “I’m proud to be a part of this unique project — a town coming together to work through their grief at losing a cherished member of the community by sharing their story,” Crye said.

The drama raises questions how teens communicate with each other and the responsibilities of the adults who are raising and mentoring. The script is based upon actual text messages, police reports, and extensive interviews with the friends and family of Smith.

Blake Cooper, whose credits include “Measure of a Man” and “The Maze Runner,” plays Chance Smith. Tanner Buchanan portrays his romantic rival, and Amanda Leighton is the love interest. The cast also includes Pamela Daly and Michelle Gardner. Michael P. Daly, Pamela Daly and Nat Mundel will executive produce.

“The film will feature the best baseball you’ve ever seen from boys this age, and an honest portrayal of the pressures of teen life,” Daly said. “We loved Chance like a son. This is the best tribute we know how to make.”

Modine plays the role of Dr. Brenner in the Netflix show “Stranger Things.” His other films include “47 Meters Down,” the lead role of Joker in Stanley Kubrick’s “Full Metal Jacket,” and as deputy commissioner Peter Foley in Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight Rises.” He’s also starring in the indie dramas “Miss Virginia” and “Foster Boy” and will soon be seen in “Sicario: Day of the Soldado.”

Popular on Variety

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

  • Roseanne

    Analysis: 'Roseanne' Without Roseanne Would've Been a Tough Sell

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Royal Wedding By the Numbers

    Royal Wedding by the Numbers

More Film

  • Matthew Modine

    Matthew Modine Starring in Teen Baseball Drama 'Chance'

    “Stranger Things” star Matthew Modine will portray a baseball coach in the independent family drama  “Chance.” John B. Crye, a distribution executive with Wrekin Hill Entertainment and Newmarket Films, makes his feature directorial debut from a screenplay by Michael P. Daly (the real-life coach) and Seth Daly. Former actor Michael Hagerty is producing under his […]

  • Potential Summer Sleeper Hits: From 'Crazy

    From 'Crazy Rich Asians' to 'Hereditary': 8 Potential Summer Sleeper Hits

    “Stranger Things” star Matthew Modine will portray a baseball coach in the independent family drama  “Chance.” John B. Crye, a distribution executive with Wrekin Hill Entertainment and Newmarket Films, makes his feature directorial debut from a screenplay by Michael P. Daly (the real-life coach) and Seth Daly. Former actor Michael Hagerty is producing under his […]

  • Atom Tickets

    Atom Tickets Counters Fandango With Its Own Free-Ticket Rewards Program

    “Stranger Things” star Matthew Modine will portray a baseball coach in the independent family drama  “Chance.” John B. Crye, a distribution executive with Wrekin Hill Entertainment and Newmarket Films, makes his feature directorial debut from a screenplay by Michael P. Daly (the real-life coach) and Seth Daly. Former actor Michael Hagerty is producing under his […]

  • Korea Box Office: ‘Believer’ Repeats Weekend

    Korea Box Office: ‘Believer’ Repeats Weekend Win, 'Solo' Slumps

    “Stranger Things” star Matthew Modine will portray a baseball coach in the independent family drama  “Chance.” John B. Crye, a distribution executive with Wrekin Hill Entertainment and Newmarket Films, makes his feature directorial debut from a screenplay by Michael P. Daly (the real-life coach) and Seth Daly. Former actor Michael Hagerty is producing under his […]

  • BAFTA Names Pippa Harris Chair

    BAFTA Names Producer Pippa Harris its New Chair

    “Stranger Things” star Matthew Modine will portray a baseball coach in the independent family drama  “Chance.” John B. Crye, a distribution executive with Wrekin Hill Entertainment and Newmarket Films, makes his feature directorial debut from a screenplay by Michael P. Daly (the real-life coach) and Seth Daly. Former actor Michael Hagerty is producing under his […]

  • Fan Bingbing'Ash Is Purest White' premiere,

    Fan Bingbing Contract Leak Sparks Film Industry Tax Probe in China

    “Stranger Things” star Matthew Modine will portray a baseball coach in the independent family drama  “Chance.” John B. Crye, a distribution executive with Wrekin Hill Entertainment and Newmarket Films, makes his feature directorial debut from a screenplay by Michael P. Daly (the real-life coach) and Seth Daly. Former actor Michael Hagerty is producing under his […]

  • China Box Office: Holiday Puts ‘Doraemon’

    China Box Office: ‘Doraemon’ Wins Holiday Weekend

    “Stranger Things” star Matthew Modine will portray a baseball coach in the independent family drama  “Chance.” John B. Crye, a distribution executive with Wrekin Hill Entertainment and Newmarket Films, makes his feature directorial debut from a screenplay by Michael P. Daly (the real-life coach) and Seth Daly. Former actor Michael Hagerty is producing under his […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad