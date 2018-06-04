Matthew Modine Starring in Teen Baseball Drama ‘Chance’

“Stranger Things” star Matthew Modine will portray a baseball coach in the independent family drama “Chance.”

John B. Crye, a distribution executive with Wrekin Hill Entertainment and Newmarket Films, makes his feature directorial debut from a screenplay by Michael P. Daly (the real-life coach) and Seth Daly. Former actor Michael Hagerty is producing under his production company, Okerty Entertainment. Filming begins June 6 in Ohio.

The drama raises questions how teens communicate with each other and the responsibilities of the adults who are raising and mentoring. The script is based upon actual text messages, police reports, and extensive interviews with the friends and family of Smith.

Blake Cooper, whose credits include “Measure of a Man” and “The Maze Runner,” plays Chance Smith. Tanner Buchanan portrays his romantic rival, and Amanda Leighton is the love interest. The cast also includes Pamela Daly and Michelle Gardner. Michael P. Daly, Pamela Daly and Nat Mundel will executive produce.

“The film will feature the best baseball you’ve ever seen from boys this age, and an honest portrayal of the pressures of teen life,” Daly said. “We loved Chance like a son. This is the best tribute we know how to make.”

Modine plays the role of Dr. Brenner in the Netflix show “Stranger Things.” His other films include “47 Meters Down,” the lead role of Joker in Stanley Kubrick’s “Full Metal Jacket,” and as deputy commissioner Peter Foley in Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight Rises.” He’s also starring in the indie dramas “Miss Virginia” and “Foster Boy” and will soon be seen in “Sicario: Day of the Soldado.”