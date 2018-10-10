Matthew McConaughey, Kate Beckinsale, Henry Golding to Star in Guy Ritchie’s ‘Toff Guys’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Guy Ritchie has tapped top-tier talent to lead his big-screen return to British crime dramas, “Toff Guys.”

Matthew McConaughey, Kate Beckinsale, and “Crazy Rich Asians” actor Henry Golding are set to star in the film.

Ritchie will direct and produce from a script he wrote with Marn Davies and Ivan Atkinson. The story explores the collision between European “old money” and the modern marijuana industry. It follows a British drug lord attempting to cash out on his highly profitable empire by selling it off to a dynasty of Oklahoma billionaires.

“McConaughey as the inside outsider with Henry and Kate will make for a thrilling Guy Ritchie ride,” said Miramax CEO Bill Block.

Miramax paid a whopping $30 million to pick up worldwide rights to the drama at the Cannes Film Festival. Production is set to start this fall in England. Bob Osher (chief operating officer and general counsel) and Matthew Anderson (VP of development and production for film and TV) will be supervising on behalf of Miramax.

The film is in the vein of the high-energy British gangster pics with A-list talent that helped launch Ritchie’s career, like “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels” and “Snatch.”

Oscar winner McConaughey hasn’t been afraid of late to show his bad boy side in movies like “Killer Joe,” “Mud,” and the recent “White Boy Rick.” He can be seen next in “Serenity” with Anne Hathaway, followed by Harmony Korine’s “The Beach Bum.”

Golding is having a massive year following his breakthrough role in the Warner Bros. hit “Crazy Rich Asians,” which has already grossed more than $220 million worldwide. He followed that up with Lionsgate’s “A Simple Favor,” opposite Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick, and also landed the male lead alongside Emilia Clarke in Universal’s “Last Christmas.”

Beckinsale is currently filming the mini-series “The Widow” and also just signed on to Charlie Day’s “El Tonto.”

McConaughey is represented by CAA and Morris Yorn Barnes. Beckinsale is repped by UTA and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller. Golding is repped by Paradigm and Megan Silverman Management.

