Matteo Garrone’s ‘Dogman’ Is Italy’s Oscar Contender

Matteo Garrone’s gritty revenge drama “Dogman,” which which won the best actor prize at the Cannes Film Festival, is Italy’s candidate for the foreign-language Oscar.

Dubbed an “urban Western,” the movie is inspired by a murder committed by a dog groomer during the late 1980s in a gang-ridden area outside Rome. The film marks Garrone’s return to smaller-scale Italian-language filmmaking following his English-language fantasy “Tale of Tales.”

In “Dogman,” newcomer Marcello Fonte plays the mild-mannered dog groomer caught up in a spiral of violence with a bullying boxer. Fonte “gives an expert performance as a saintly scamp who ‘blooms’ into a butterfly of vengeance,” Variety critic Owen Gleiberman said in his review. Besides the acting nod for Fonte, “Dogman” also won Cannes’ unofficial Palm Dog award for its canine cast.

Magnolia Pictures will be releasing “Dogman” in the U.S.

Produced by Garrone’s own Archimede shingle with RAI Cinema, France’s Le Pact, and in collaboration with Jeremy Thomas’ HanWay, which has U.K. rights, “Dogman” has several similarities with Garrone’s hit 2008 Neapolitan mob drama “Gomorrah” in terms of their criminal underworld theme and atmospherics. It recently swept Italy’s Silver Ribbon prizes, which are awarded by the Italian film journalists’ union, and was considered the front-runner as Italy’s foreign Oscar contender this year.

Italy last won a foreign-language Academy Award in 2014 with Paolo Sorrentino’s “The Great Beauty,” which marked the country’s 11th foreign-language Oscar.

