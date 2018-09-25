You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Matteo Garrone’s ‘Dogman’ Is Italy’s Oscar Contender

By
Nick Vivarelli

International Correspondent

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Cannes Film Festival

Matteo Garrone’s gritty revenge drama “Dogman,” which which won the best actor prize at the Cannes Film Festival, is Italy’s candidate for the foreign-language Oscar.

Dubbed an “urban Western,” the movie is inspired by a murder committed by a dog groomer during the late 1980s in a gang-ridden area outside Rome. The film marks Garrone’s return to smaller-scale Italian-language filmmaking following his English-language fantasy “Tale of Tales.”

In “Dogman,” newcomer Marcello Fonte plays the mild-mannered dog groomer caught up in a spiral of violence with a bullying boxer. Fonte “gives an expert performance as a saintly scamp who ‘blooms’ into a butterfly of vengeance,” Variety critic Owen Gleiberman said in his review. Besides the acting nod for Fonte, “Dogman” also won Cannes’ unofficial Palm Dog award for its canine cast.

Magnolia Pictures will be releasing “Dogman” in the U.S.

Produced by Garrone’s own Archimede shingle with RAI Cinema, France’s Le Pact, and in collaboration with Jeremy Thomas’ HanWay, which has U.K. rights, “Dogman” has several similarities with Garrone’s hit 2008 Neapolitan mob drama “Gomorrah”  in terms of their criminal underworld theme and atmospherics. It recently swept Italy’s Silver Ribbon prizes, which are awarded by the Italian film journalists’ union, and was considered the front-runner as Italy’s foreign Oscar contender this year.

Italy last won a foreign-language Academy Award in 2014 with Paolo Sorrentino’s “The Great Beauty,” which marked the country’s 11th foreign-language Oscar.

More to follow.

Popular on Variety

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

More Film

  • 'Vienna Boys Choir' Finds Harmony With

    'Vienna Boys Choir' Finds Harmony With Australian Development Deal

    Matteo Garrone’s gritty revenge drama “Dogman,” which which won the best actor prize at the Cannes Film Festival, is Italy’s candidate for the foreign-language Oscar. Dubbed an “urban Western,” the movie is inspired by a murder committed by a dog groomer during the late 1980s in a gang-ridden area outside Rome. The film marks Garrone’s return to […]

  • Tokyo Festival Omits U.S. Films From

    Tokyo Festival Omits U.S. Films From Competition Section

    Matteo Garrone’s gritty revenge drama “Dogman,” which which won the best actor prize at the Cannes Film Festival, is Italy’s candidate for the foreign-language Oscar. Dubbed an “urban Western,” the movie is inspired by a murder committed by a dog groomer during the late 1980s in a gang-ridden area outside Rome. The film marks Garrone’s return to […]

  • Basque Production: Higher-Profile Titles for 2018

    Basque Production: Higher-Profile Titles at San Sebastian, or Coming Down the Pipeline

    Matteo Garrone’s gritty revenge drama “Dogman,” which which won the best actor prize at the Cannes Film Festival, is Italy’s candidate for the foreign-language Oscar. Dubbed an “urban Western,” the movie is inspired by a murder committed by a dog groomer during the late 1980s in a gang-ridden area outside Rome. The film marks Garrone’s return to […]

  • France's Logical Pictures, Filmax Board Aritz

    San Sebastian: France's Logical Pictures, Filmax Board Aritz Moreno's 'Advantages' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Matteo Garrone’s gritty revenge drama “Dogman,” which which won the best actor prize at the Cannes Film Festival, is Italy’s candidate for the foreign-language Oscar. Dubbed an “urban Western,” the movie is inspired by a murder committed by a dog groomer during the late 1980s in a gang-ridden area outside Rome. The film marks Garrone’s return to […]

  • Another Day of Life Animated Movie

    Basque Cinema Drives into International Co-production

    Matteo Garrone’s gritty revenge drama “Dogman,” which which won the best actor prize at the Cannes Film Festival, is Italy’s candidate for the foreign-language Oscar. Dubbed an “urban Western,” the movie is inspired by a murder committed by a dog groomer during the late 1980s in a gang-ridden area outside Rome. The film marks Garrone’s return to […]

  • San Sebastian Work in Progress ‘Sirena’

    Bolivian Work in Progress ‘Sirena’ Aims to Enchant at San Sebastian

    Matteo Garrone’s gritty revenge drama “Dogman,” which which won the best actor prize at the Cannes Film Festival, is Italy’s candidate for the foreign-language Oscar. Dubbed an “urban Western,” the movie is inspired by a murder committed by a dog groomer during the late 1980s in a gang-ridden area outside Rome. The film marks Garrone’s return to […]

  • Celia Rico: Family, Loving Freely, a

    Celia Rico on Family, Loving Freely, Being Part of a ‘Generation Without Role Models’

    Matteo Garrone’s gritty revenge drama “Dogman,” which which won the best actor prize at the Cannes Film Festival, is Italy’s candidate for the foreign-language Oscar. Dubbed an “urban Western,” the movie is inspired by a murder committed by a dog groomer during the late 1980s in a gang-ridden area outside Rome. The film marks Garrone’s return to […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad