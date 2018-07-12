Matt Smith’s ‘Patient Zero’ Set August Release (EXCLUSIVE)

Vertical Entertainment has set an Aug. 14 digital and VOD release for the pandemic thriller “Patient Zero,” starring Matt Smith, Natalie Dormer and Stanley Tucci.

The film, which was developed and produced at Sony’s Screen Gems, is also arriving in select theaters on Sept. 14.

The story takes place after a super-virus has turned humankind into highly intelligent, streamlined killers. Smith portrays an asymptomatic victim who can communicate with the infected and must lead the last survivors on a hunt for Patient Zero and a cure. Agyness Deyn and Clive Standen (“Vikings”) also star.

Directed by Stefan Ruzowitzky from a screenplay by Mike Le, “Patient Zero” was produced by Vincent Newman and executive produced by Glenn S. Gainor and Steve Norris. The film was shot in 2015 in London.

Smith’s credits include “Dr. Who,” Netflix’s “The Crown,” and “Mapplethorpe,” which was bought this week by Samuel Goldwyn Films. Dormer stars in “Game of Thrones,” and Tucci’s recent credits include “Beauty and the Beast” and “Final Portrait.”

Vertical released Molly Shannon’s “Other People” and Babak Anvari’s “Under the Stars” in 2017, along with John Travolta’s “Gotti” last month. It has a June 13 opening for Rob Reiner’s “Shock and Awe,” starring Woody Harrelson, James Marsden, Milla Jovovich, Jessica Biel, and Tommy Lee Jones. Other upcoming releases include Rob Siegel’s “Cruise,” featuring Spencer Boldman and Emily Ratajkowski; and Trevor White’s “A Crooked Somebody,” with Rich Sommer, Clifton Collins Jr, and Joanne Froggatt.