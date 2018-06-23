Matt Damon-Christian Bale’s Ford vs. Ferrari Movie Set for Summer 2019

Fox has dated its untitled Ford vs. Ferrari movie, starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale, for June 28, 2019.

“Logan” director James Mangold is helming from a script by screenwriters Jez and John-Henry Butterworth (“Edge of Tomorrow”). The film is based on A.J. Baime’s 2010 book “Go Like Hell: Ford, Ferrari, and Their Battle for Speed and Glory at Le Mans.”

The film follows an eccentric, determined team of American engineers and designers, led by automotive visionary Carroll Shelby (Damon) and his British driver, Ken Miles (Bale), who are dispatched by Henry Ford II and Lee Iacocca with the mission of building from scratch an entirely new automobile with the potential to finally defeat the perennially dominant Ferrari at the 1966 Le Mans World Championship in France.

Caitriona Balfe will portray Miles’ wife and Noah Jupe will play their son. Jon Bernthal has been in talks to portray Iacocca. Chernin Entertainment is producing.

Two other titles are already dated for June 28, 2019 — Universal’s “Cowboy Ninja Viking,” starring Chris Pratt, and Paramount’s “Limited Partners,” starring Tiffany Haddish.

Fox made the announcement Friday night. It also set its comedy “Stuber,” starring Dave Bautista and Kumail Nanjiani, for May 24, 2019; shifted the animated comedy “Spies in Disguise,” starring Will Smith and Tom Holland, from April 19, 2019, to Sept. 13, 2019; and moved back its remake of “Death on the Nile,” starring Kenneth Branagh as Hercule Poirot, from Nov. 8, 2019, to Dec. 20, 2019.