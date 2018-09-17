‘Mary Poppins Returns’: Watch Emily Blunt in the Magical New Trailer

Disney dropped the official trailer for “Mary Poppins Returns” on Monday, and Emily Blunt is ready to serve up a spoonful of sugar.

Blunt plays the eponymous role that Julie Andrews made famous in the 1964 classic musical fantasy. Set in London 25 years after the events of the original film, the highly anticipated sequel sees Poppins back to help the next generation of the Banks family after they experience a personal loss.

“You seem hardly to have aged at all,” Michael Banks (Ben Whishaw) tells Poppins, who replies. “Really? One never discusses a woman’s age, Michael.”

The trailer then shows footage of the magical nanny bringing Michael Banks’ three children — Annabel, Georgie, and John — on fantastical adventures.

“It’s a good thing you’ve come along when you did, Mary Poppins,” says Lin-Manuel Miranda as a street lamplighter named Jack.

Meryl Streep portrays Poppins’ cousin Topsy, who wasn’t in the first movie. The cast also includes Colin Firth, Angelia Lansbury, Dick Van Dyke, Emily Mortimer, and Julie Walters. Rob Marshall, who previously teamed with Disney on “Into the Woods,” handled directing duties, while David Magee wrote the screenplay. The sequel features all new original songs with music by award-winning composer Marc Shaiman and lyrics by Scott Wittman and Shaiman.

“Mary Poppins Returns” hits theaters on Dec. 19. Watch the trailer above.