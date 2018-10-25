You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige to Receive Ryman Arts’ Creative Visionary Award

Kevin Feige
CREDIT: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

The first ever Marty & Leah Sklar Creative Visionary Award will go to Kevin Feige, producer and president of Marvel Studios. Recognizing his creative vision, the award honors Feige’s ability to bring relatable heroes to audiences through storytelling and visual effects. 

“The Ryman Arts Board established the Marty & Leah Sklar Creative Visionary Award to honor Marty’s memory and to celebrate the legacy of two amazing founders of our organization,” said Phil Hettema, Ryman Arts Board president and president and creative executive of the Hettema Group, in a statement. “We are thrilled that the first recipient of the award, Kevin Feige, embodies the aspiration of the award so completely. Kevin has reimagined an entire universe of storytelling and introduced us to thrilling new worlds through his creative leadership and vision.”

The award will be presented at the annual Ryman Arts event, Nov. 7 at the Majestic Downtown in Los Angeles. The event will kick off with a VIP reception, complete with a panel discussion featuring “Black Panther” writer Joe Robert Cole and director of photography Rachel Morrison, who will discuss how they brought the world of Wakanda to life, moderated by Variety executive editor Steven Gaydos. The panel will be followed by general admission and the awards program with speeches by Feige and other special guests. 

 

  • Kevin Feige

    Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige to Receive Ryman Arts' Creative Visionary Award

  • German director Wim Wenders talks about

    Wim Wenders on Pope Francis: 'Courageous, Fearless, Extremely Honest

  • My Unknown Soldier

    ‘My Unknown Soldier’ Director's Family Secret: 'There Was a Hole…'

  • Dakota Johnson, a cast member in

    'Suspiria': How Dakota Johnson Transformed Into a World-Class Ballerina

  • Steve Mosko

    Steve Mosko Tapped as Village Roadshow Entertainment CEO

  • Alexander Skarsgard

    Alexander Skarsgard Joins 'Godzilla vs. Kong'

