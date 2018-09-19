You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Marvel Chief Kevin Feige to Be Honored by BAFTA Los Angeles

Dave McNary

Kevin Feige
Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige will receive BAFTA Los Angeles’ Albert R. Broccoli Britannia Award for Worldwide Contribution to Entertainment.

The award will be presented Oct. 26 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel at the British Academy Britannia Awards. He joins previously announced honorees Steve McQueen, who will receive the John Schlesinger Britannia Award for Excellence in Directing, and Cate Blanchett, who will get the Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for Excellence in Film.

“Kevin has propelled the Marvel brand to new heights, harnessing the very best international talent, with an unprecedented track record of back-to-back success,” said BAFTA Los Angeles chairman Kieran Breen.

Marvel’s most recent films include “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” and “Black Panther.” Feige is also responsible for “The Avengers,” “Captain America,” “Iron Man,” “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Thor,” “Doctor Strange,” and “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” Marvel Studios’ 20 films together have amassed more than $17.6 billion at the global box office.

Additionally, the Producers Guild of America has selected Feige as the recipient of the 2019 David O. Selznick Achievement Award. Feige will receive that prize at the 30th annual Producers Guild Awards on Jan. 19 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

  • The Reason I Jump

    'The Reason I Jump' Autism Movie in Development at Paul Allen's Vulcan

    Screen Media Buys Horror Film 'Luz' for 2019 Release (EXCLUSIVE)

    Bob Bakish Says Viacom Is 'Very Well-Positioned' in a World of Media Mergers

    'Yomeddine' Director A.B. Shawky to Receive Variety MENA Talent of the Year Award

    Nadine Labaki's 'Capernaum' Selected by Lebanon for Foreign-Language Oscar Race

    San Sebastian: Media Luna Acquires J.A. Bayona-Exec Produced 'I Hate New York' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Watch the Trailer for San Sebastian New Directors Player ‘Neon Heart’ (EXCLUSIVE)

