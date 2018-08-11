Marvel Schedules 10th Anniversary Film Festival for All 20 Movies at Imax Sites

Marvel Studios has announced a 10th Anniversary Film Festival which will exclusively present all 20 titles from the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the large-format Imax theaters between Aug. 30 and Sept. 6.

The festival will feature three titles that have never before been presented in Imax: 2008’s “Iron Man,” 2008’s “The Incredible Hulk,” and 2011’s “Captain America: The First Avenger.” Plans call for showing all 20 films in their release order during the first five days, followed by two theme days focusing on “origins” and “team ups.”

The festival will conclude on the morning of Sept. 6 with two films that will be chosen by fans.

“We knew we wanted to go big to celebrate 10 years of Marvel Studios, and you can’t get any bigger than Imax,” said Kevin Feige, producer and president of Marvel Studios. “This is an incredible celebration for fans. They will be able to see all of Marvel Studios’ films back-to-back and really be immersed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

Disney bought Marvel Entertainment for $4 billion in 2009. The 20 films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have grossed $6.85 billion domestically and $17.33 billion worldwide. “Avengers: Infinity War” is the fourth-highest worldwide grosser of time at $2.04 billion, trailing only “Avatar,” “Titanic,” and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” “Black Panther” is the third-highest domestic grosser of all time.

“The Incredible Hulk,” starring Edward Norton, is by far the lowest grosser in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with $263 million worldwide.