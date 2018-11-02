You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

AFM: First Sales for Martin Margiela Documentary and ‘Women Make Film’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: ANL/REX/Shutterstock

Dogwoof has notched the first international deals for “Without Compromise,” the feature documentary about enigmatic fashion designer Martin Margiela, and “Women Make Film,” Mark Cousins’ 16-hour tribute to female filmmakers.

Film-meets-fashion feature documentary “Without Compromise” tells the story of Margiela, who was part of the avant-garde Antwerp movement and founded the Maison Margiela fashion house. The elusive designer has cooperated with the producers of the film, which reveals his creative process with exclusive access to his personal archive.

U.K.-based Dogwoof has sold it to Uplink in Japan, DDDream in China, and Pioneer in the CIS region and the Baltics. In Germany, NFP will release it.

Dogwoof has also registered the first deals for “Women Make Film.” Avalon has done an all-rights agreement for Spain and DDDream for China. The project was part of the official docs selection at Toronto. It is narrated by Tilda Swinton and other key female figures in cinema, and explores how films are made, stories shaped, and how movies reflect life, as seen through the lens of female directors.

A new project, “The Kleptocrats,” is also being screened by Dogwoof at AFM. Directed by Sam Hobkinson and Havana Marking and written by Louise Story, the film covers one of the world’s biggest financial heists and how investigative reporters followed the money trail across the globe and found the perpetrators. The film will have its world premiere at Doc NYC this month.

Popular on Variety

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

More Film

  • Wizart Sends 'The Snow Queen: Mirrorlands'

    Wizart Sends 'Snow Queen: Mirrorlands' to Germany (EXCLUSIVE)

    Dogwoof has notched the first international deals for “Without Compromise,” the feature documentary about enigmatic fashion designer Martin Margiela, and “Women Make Film,” Mark Cousins’ 16-hour tribute to female filmmakers. Film-meets-fashion feature documentary “Without Compromise” tells the story of Margiela, who was part of the avant-garde Antwerp movement and founded the Maison Margiela fashion house. […]

  • Reda Kateb Clemence Poesy

    Reda Kateb, Clémence Poesy to Topline Kinology's 'A Mermaid in Paris' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Dogwoof has notched the first international deals for “Without Compromise,” the feature documentary about enigmatic fashion designer Martin Margiela, and “Women Make Film,” Mark Cousins’ 16-hour tribute to female filmmakers. Film-meets-fashion feature documentary “Without Compromise” tells the story of Margiela, who was part of the avant-garde Antwerp movement and founded the Maison Margiela fashion house. […]

  • AFM: First Sales for Martin Margiela

    AFM: First Sales for Martin Margiela Documentary and ‘Women Make Film’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Dogwoof has notched the first international deals for “Without Compromise,” the feature documentary about enigmatic fashion designer Martin Margiela, and “Women Make Film,” Mark Cousins’ 16-hour tribute to female filmmakers. Film-meets-fashion feature documentary “Without Compromise” tells the story of Margiela, who was part of the avant-garde Antwerp movement and founded the Maison Margiela fashion house. […]

  • Fox-backed ‘Lino 3D’ Closes Mexico, Germany,

    AFM: Fox-backed ‘Lino 3D’ Proves Power of Animation (EXCLUSIVE)

    Dogwoof has notched the first international deals for “Without Compromise,” the feature documentary about enigmatic fashion designer Martin Margiela, and “Women Make Film,” Mark Cousins’ 16-hour tribute to female filmmakers. Film-meets-fashion feature documentary “Without Compromise” tells the story of Margiela, who was part of the avant-garde Antwerp movement and founded the Maison Margiela fashion house. […]

  • Zorg Studios Logo

    Orange Studio Acquires Zorg Studios's 'Kill Ben Lyk' With Eugene Simon (EXCLUSIVE)

    Dogwoof has notched the first international deals for “Without Compromise,” the feature documentary about enigmatic fashion designer Martin Margiela, and “Women Make Film,” Mark Cousins’ 16-hour tribute to female filmmakers. Film-meets-fashion feature documentary “Without Compromise” tells the story of Margiela, who was part of the avant-garde Antwerp movement and founded the Maison Margiela fashion house. […]

  • John Malkovich, Michael K. Williams, Vivica

    John Malkovich, Michael K. Williams, Vivica Fox Join 'Arkansas' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Dogwoof has notched the first international deals for “Without Compromise,” the feature documentary about enigmatic fashion designer Martin Margiela, and “Women Make Film,” Mark Cousins’ 16-hour tribute to female filmmakers. Film-meets-fashion feature documentary “Without Compromise” tells the story of Margiela, who was part of the avant-garde Antwerp movement and founded the Maison Margiela fashion house. […]

  • (L-R) Amber Riley, Tiffany Haddish and

    Film Review: Tiffany Haddish in 'Nobody's Fool'

    Dogwoof has notched the first international deals for “Without Compromise,” the feature documentary about enigmatic fashion designer Martin Margiela, and “Women Make Film,” Mark Cousins’ 16-hour tribute to female filmmakers. Film-meets-fashion feature documentary “Without Compromise” tells the story of Margiela, who was part of the avant-garde Antwerp movement and founded the Maison Margiela fashion house. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad