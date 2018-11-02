AFM: First Sales for Martin Margiela Documentary and ‘Women Make Film’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Dogwoof has notched the first international deals for “Without Compromise,” the feature documentary about enigmatic fashion designer Martin Margiela, and “Women Make Film,” Mark Cousins’ 16-hour tribute to female filmmakers.

Film-meets-fashion feature documentary “Without Compromise” tells the story of Margiela, who was part of the avant-garde Antwerp movement and founded the Maison Margiela fashion house. The elusive designer has cooperated with the producers of the film, which reveals his creative process with exclusive access to his personal archive.

U.K.-based Dogwoof has sold it to Uplink in Japan, DDDream in China, and Pioneer in the CIS region and the Baltics. In Germany, NFP will release it.

Dogwoof has also registered the first deals for “Women Make Film.” Avalon has done an all-rights agreement for Spain and DDDream for China. The project was part of the official docs selection at Toronto. It is narrated by Tilda Swinton and other key female figures in cinema, and explores how films are made, stories shaped, and how movies reflect life, as seen through the lens of female directors.

A new project, “The Kleptocrats,” is also being screened by Dogwoof at AFM. Directed by Sam Hobkinson and Havana Marking and written by Louise Story, the film covers one of the world’s biggest financial heists and how investigative reporters followed the money trail across the globe and found the perpetrators. The film will have its world premiere at Doc NYC this month.