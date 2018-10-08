Mark Wahlberg’s ‘Wonderland’ Adds Post Malone, Alan Arkin, Iliza Shlesinger to Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Mark Wahlberg's 'Wonderland' Adds Post Malone, Alan Arkin, Iliza Shlesinger to Cast

Justin Kroll

Post Malone Plane
Netflix has rounded out the cast of the Mark Wahlberg pic “Wonderland” with rapper Post Malone, Alan Arkin, Iliza Shlesinger, Bookem Woodbine and James DuMont all joining the ensemble.

Wahlberg is set to star with “Black Panther” breakout Winston Duke also on board. Peter Berg is on board to direct the pic. This will mark the fifth time Wahlberg and Berg have worked together, with the other credits including “Lone Survivor,” “Patriots Day” and “Mile 22,” which bowed earlier this month.

Neal H. Moritz is producing via his Original Film banner, alongside Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson and Berg via his Film 44 company.

The film is being adapted from the novel “Robert B. Parker’s Wonderland,” written by Ace Atkins. The book is part of the Spenser series — named after a fictional character in the series of detective novels initially written by American mystery writer Parker and later by Atkins.

The story follows Spenser as he uncovers the truth about a sensational murder and the twisted conspiracy behind it.

Parker’s Spenser character has been the basis for 48 novels, all New York Times bestsellers.

Sean O’Keefe is adapting the script. Toby Ascher will executive produce alongside Film 44’s John Logan Pierson.

This marks a reteaming for Shlesinger and Wahlberg, who can be seen next in the Paramount comedy “Instant Family,” which opens in November. Shlesinger, whose Netflix special “Elder Millennial” recently bowed, is repped by WME and Avalon.

This marks the first acting role for Malone, who is known for his rap career that included the recently released “Beerpongs & Bentleys.” He is repped by UTA, London Entertainment & Electric Feel Management and Sedlmayr & Associates.

Woodbine can be seen next in the J.J. Abrams World War II horror pic “Overlord,” and is currently filming Netflix movie “In the Shadow of the Moon.” He is repped by Gersh. Arkin is coming off “Going in Style” and can be seen next in Disney’s “Dumbo.” He is repped by ICM Partners.

This is the third collboration for Berg and DuMont, who has previously appeared in “Deepwater Horizon” and “Patriots Day.”

