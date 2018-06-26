Mark Wahlberg and Peter Berg Team on Netflix’s ‘Wonderland’

In another huge win for Netflix and its film chief Scott Stuber, the studio has set up an adaptation of Robert Parker’s “Wonderland,” with Mark Wahlberg set to star and Peter Berg to direct.

Neal H. Moritz is producing via his Original Film banner, alongside Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson and Berg via his Film 44 company.

The film is being adapted from “Robert B. Parker’s Wonderland,” written by Ace Atkins. The book is part of the Spenser series — named after a fictional character in a series of detective novels initially written by the American mystery writer Robert B. Parker and later by Ace Atkins.

The story follows Spenser who, fresh out of prison, is sucked back into Boston’s underbelly as he uncovers the truth about a sensational murder and the twisted conspiracy behind it.

Parker’s Spenser character has been the basis for 48 novels, all New York Times bestsellers.

Sean O’Keefe is adapting the script. Toby Ascher will executive produce alongside Film 44’s John Logan Pierson.

When Stuber was hired as the head of film at Netflix, one of his biggest goals was to use his resources as a mega-producer to attract A-list talent to the streaming service and he has done exactly that.

Related

The announcement comes on the heels of Netflix’s teaming with Skydance on Michael Bay’s $100 million tentpole “Six Underground” with Ryan Reynolds set to star. Though “Wonderland” is not expected to be on the scale of “Six Underground,” the talent attached is sending a message to the industry that Netflix is ready and willing to tackle these major productions with A-list talent.

As for Wahlberg, sources had told Variety that the star was looking for something to fill his fall slot after his Warner Bros. pic “Six Billion Dollar Man” was pushed due to the loss of its director. Wahlberg had been weighing several projects — there was even a rumor Berg may come on to direct “Six Billion Dollar Man.”

In the end, “Wonderland” won the pair’s commitment and will mark the fifth time the two have worked together. Previous pics include “Lone Survivor,” “Patriot’s Day,” “Deepwater Horizon,” and the upcoming “Mile 22,” which opens in August.

The estate of Robert B. Parker was represented in negotiations by Mary Alice Kier and Anna Cottle of Cine/Lit Representation. Wahlberg is represented by WME, Leverage Management and Sloane Offer and Berg is repped by WME and Hirsch Wallerstein.

O’Keefe is repped by ICM Partners, Brian Lutz Management and Bloom Hergott.

