Mark Livolsi, Film Editor of ‘Devil Wears Prada’ and ‘Almost Famous,’ Dies at 56

CREDIT: Courtesy Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home

Mark A. Livolsi, a respected film editor who collaborated with filmmakers including Cameron Crowe and Oliver Stone and edited “The Devil Wears Prada” and “The Blind Side” died September 23 in Pasadena, Calif. He was 56. The cause of death is not yet known.

Livolsi’s most recent project was editing the upcoming 2019 live-action remake of “The Lion King,” starring Donald Glover. He had also worked with director Jon Favreau on the remake of animated film “The Jungle Book” in 2016.

He worked several times with Crowe, editing “Vanilla Sky,” “We Bought a Zoo” and “Elizabethtown” in addition to cult classic “Almost Famous,” and worked on “Heaven & Earth” and “Wall Street” for Stone.

In addition to “The Devil Wears Prada,” he worked with director David Frankel on “Marley and Me” and “The Big Year.”

Livolsi was born in Mt. Lebanon, New Jersey. He graduated from Penn State University with a degree in film in 1984. Before moving to Los Angeles, he worked as an assistant to Susan E. Morse on four Woody Allen films including “Crimes and Misdemeanors.”

A member of the American Cinema Editors and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, he had been nominated for four Ace Eddie Awards for Editing.

He is survived by his wife Maria, his mother Donna, and two children: Mark, a visual effects coordinator, and Madeleine.

 

