Mark Duplass Apologizes for ‘Disaster’ Tweet Praising Ben Shapiro

Actor and filmmaker Mark Duplass has apologized for initially praising the right-wing pundit and Daily Wire founder Ben Shapiro on and encouraging his followers to consider following Shapiro, stating that the tweet was a “disaster on many levels.”

“I’m really sorry,” Duplass tweeted Thursday morning. “I now understand that I need to be more diligent and careful. I’m working on that. I want to be clear that I in no way endorse hatred, racism, homophobia, xenophobia or any such form of intolerance.”

Duplass said the tweet was meant to encourage unity, but admitted “sometimes I move too quickly when I get excited, or fail to do enough research.”

The controversial tweet in question read, “Fellow liberal: If you are interested at all in ‘crossing the aisle’ you should consider following @BenShapiro. I don’t agree with him on much but he’s a genuine person who once helped me for no other reason than to be nice. He doesn’t bend the truth. His intentions are good.”

That tweet has since been deleted.

Duplass said in his Thursday statement that he does not endorse any form of intolerance, but he still believes in bipartisan understanding and will continue to promote “peace and decency.” Duplass concluded the statement by thanking those who reached out to him with constructive criticism about the tweet.

Shapiro responded to the controversy with his own tweet sarcastically criticizing the backlash on Wednesday.

“Good stuff, guys. Really showing that tolerant streak,” Shapiro tweeted.