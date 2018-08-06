Margot Robbie Teases First Look as Sharon Tate in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

Margot Robbie channeled 1960s Hollywood in a new teaser for Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

Robbie will play Sharon Tate in the star-studded drama set against the backdrop of the Manson family murders. Tate, the wife of director Roman Polanski, was pregnant when she was killed at the hands of Charles Manson’s followers at her home in 1969.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt portray best friends — one is a former TV star, the other is his longtime stunt double. The two are both struggling to make it in the industry “at the height of hippie Hollywood,” Tarantino describes.

The A-list cast also includes Al Pacino as DiCaprio’s character’s agent, Burt Reynolds, Timothy Olyphant, Damian Lewis, Luke Perry, Emile Hirsch, Dakota Fanning, Clifton Collins, Keith Jefferson, and Nicholas Hammond. Sony is releasing the crime drama, which David Heyman and Shannon McIintosh are producing.

This is Tarantino’s ninth feature. He has scored three Oscar noms and two wins between his work on “Pulp Fiction,” “Inglourious Basterds,” and “Django Unchained.”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” opens on Aug. 9, 2019, the 50th anniversary of the Manson-LaBianca murders and the day after Tate was killed.