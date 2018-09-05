Margot Robbie, Matthias Schoenaerts to Star in World War II Thriller ‘Ruin’

Margot Robbie and Matthias Schoenaerts will star in the independent World War II thriller “Ruin.”

Justin Kurzel (“Assassin’s Creed”) will direct from a Black List script by Ryan and Matthew Firpo. Marc Butan of MadRiver Pictures is producing alongside Kurzel. MadRiver’s Ara Keshishian is executive producing alongside Nik Bower and Deepak Nayar of Riverstone Pictures, who are co-financing. Shooting is set to start in the spring in Prague.

The deal was announced Wednesday on the eve of the opening of the Toronto International Film Festival. CAA Media Finance packaged the film and is handling the U.S. rights while IMR International is launching foreign sales at TIFF.

Robbie will portray a Holocaust survivor in the ruins of post-WWII Germany, who is forced to make an unlikely alliance with an ex-SS captain, played by Schoenaerts, in her quest to exact revenge. Together, they hunt down the surviving members of the captain’s former Nazi death squad.

Robbie received an Academy Award nomination for best actress for her portrayal of Tonya Harding in “I, Tonya,” which she produced as well under her LuckyChap banner. She will next star as Queen Elizabeth I in “Mary Queen of Scots” for Focus Features alongside Saoirse Ronan. Robbie is in production on Quentin Tarantino’s “One Upon a Time in Hollywood,” playing Sharon Tate, and will next play Harley Quinn in the untitled “Birds of Prey” film for Warner Bros., which she is also producing.

Schoenaerts can next be seen in David Oelhoffen’s “Close Enemies,” premiering at the Venice Film Festival; Thomas Vinterberg’s “Kursk,” which will have its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival; and Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre’s “Mustang,” which Focus Features will be releasing next year.

Kurzel made his debut directing “The Snowtown Murders,” followed by “Macbeth” with Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard, and the adaptation of “Assassin’s Creed.”

Robbie is represented by Management 360, CAA, Aran Michael Management and attorney Jeff Bernstein. Schoenaerts is represented by CAA and UBBA in Europe; and Kurzel by CAA and Katie Richter in Australia. Ryan and Matthew Firpo are represented by UTA and LBI Entertainment.