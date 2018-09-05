Margot Robbie, Matthias Schoenaerts to Star in World War II Thriller ‘Ruin’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Margot RobbieVanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Mar 2018
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Margot Robbie and Matthias Schoenaerts will star in the independent World War II thriller “Ruin.”

Justin Kurzel (“Assassin’s Creed”) will direct from a Black List script by Ryan and Matthew Firpo. Marc Butan of MadRiver Pictures is producing alongside Kurzel. MadRiver’s Ara Keshishian is executive producing alongside Nik Bower and Deepak Nayar of Riverstone Pictures, who are co-financing. Shooting is set to start in the spring in Prague.

The deal was announced Wednesday on the eve of the opening of the Toronto International Film Festival. CAA Media Finance packaged the film and is handling the U.S. rights while IMR International is launching foreign sales at TIFF.

Robbie will portray a Holocaust survivor in the ruins of post-WWII Germany, who is forced to make an unlikely alliance with an ex-SS captain, played by Schoenaerts, in her quest to exact revenge. Together, they hunt down the surviving members of the captain’s former Nazi death squad.

Robbie received an Academy Award nomination for best actress for her portrayal of Tonya Harding in “I, Tonya,” which she produced as well under her LuckyChap banner. She will next star as Queen Elizabeth I in “Mary Queen of Scots” for Focus Features alongside Saoirse Ronan. Robbie is in production on Quentin Tarantino’s “One Upon a Time in Hollywood,” playing Sharon Tate, and will next play Harley Quinn in the untitled “Birds of Prey” film for Warner Bros., which she is also producing.

Related

Schoenaerts can next be seen in David Oelhoffen’s “Close Enemies,” premiering at the Venice Film Festival; Thomas Vinterberg’s “Kursk,” which will have its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival; and Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre’s “Mustang,” which Focus Features will be releasing next year.

Kurzel made his debut directing “The Snowtown Murders,” followed by “Macbeth” with Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard, and the adaptation of “Assassin’s Creed.”

Robbie is represented by Management 360, CAA, Aran Michael Management and attorney Jeff Bernstein. Schoenaerts is represented by CAA and UBBA in Europe; and Kurzel by CAA and Katie Richter in Australia. Ryan and Matthew Firpo are represented by UTA and LBI Entertainment.

Popular on Variety

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

More Film

  • Margot RobbieVanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals,

    Margot Robbie, Matthias Schoenaerts to Star in World War II Thriller 'Ruin'

    Margot Robbie and Matthias Schoenaerts will star in the independent World War II thriller “Ruin.” Justin Kurzel (“Assassin’s Creed”) will direct from a Black List script by Ryan and Matthew Firpo. Marc Butan of MadRiver Pictures is producing alongside Kurzel. MadRiver’s Ara Keshishian is executive producing alongside Nik Bower and Deepak Nayar of Riverstone Pictures, […]

  • Natalie Portman: ''Vox Lux' is The

    Natalie Portman: ''Vox Lux' is the Most Political Film I've Made'

    Margot Robbie and Matthias Schoenaerts will star in the independent World War II thriller “Ruin.” Justin Kurzel (“Assassin’s Creed”) will direct from a Black List script by Ryan and Matthew Firpo. Marc Butan of MadRiver Pictures is producing alongside Kurzel. MadRiver’s Ara Keshishian is executive producing alongside Nik Bower and Deepak Nayar of Riverstone Pictures, […]

  • Demian Bichir'The Nun' film premiere, Arrivals,

    'The Nun' Star Demian Bichir Blasts 'Loonies at the White House' For 'Lying' About Undocumented Immigrants

    Margot Robbie and Matthias Schoenaerts will star in the independent World War II thriller “Ruin.” Justin Kurzel (“Assassin’s Creed”) will direct from a Black List script by Ryan and Matthew Firpo. Marc Butan of MadRiver Pictures is producing alongside Kurzel. MadRiver’s Ara Keshishian is executive producing alongside Nik Bower and Deepak Nayar of Riverstone Pictures, […]

  • 'At Eternity's Gate' Trailer: Willem Dafoe

    Willem Dafoe Illuminates Vincent Van Gogh's Brilliance in First 'At Eternity's Gate' Trailer

    Margot Robbie and Matthias Schoenaerts will star in the independent World War II thriller “Ruin.” Justin Kurzel (“Assassin’s Creed”) will direct from a Black List script by Ryan and Matthew Firpo. Marc Butan of MadRiver Pictures is producing alongside Kurzel. MadRiver’s Ara Keshishian is executive producing alongside Nik Bower and Deepak Nayar of Riverstone Pictures, […]

  • Kristin Scott Thomas at 'The English

    Kristin Scott Thomas, Sharon Horgan Enlist for ‘Military Wives’ from ‘Full Monty’ Director Peter Cattaneo

    Margot Robbie and Matthias Schoenaerts will star in the independent World War II thriller “Ruin.” Justin Kurzel (“Assassin’s Creed”) will direct from a Black List script by Ryan and Matthew Firpo. Marc Butan of MadRiver Pictures is producing alongside Kurzel. MadRiver’s Ara Keshishian is executive producing alongside Nik Bower and Deepak Nayar of Riverstone Pictures, […]

  • Steve Bannon 60 Minutes

    Steve Bannon Slips In Quietly to Venice Premiere of 'American Dharma'

    Margot Robbie and Matthias Schoenaerts will star in the independent World War II thriller “Ruin.” Justin Kurzel (“Assassin’s Creed”) will direct from a Black List script by Ryan and Matthew Firpo. Marc Butan of MadRiver Pictures is producing alongside Kurzel. MadRiver’s Ara Keshishian is executive producing alongside Nik Bower and Deepak Nayar of Riverstone Pictures, […]

  • 'American Dharma Review: Steve Bannon Meets

    Venice Film Review: Steve Bannon in 'American Dharma'

    Margot Robbie and Matthias Schoenaerts will star in the independent World War II thriller “Ruin.” Justin Kurzel (“Assassin’s Creed”) will direct from a Black List script by Ryan and Matthew Firpo. Marc Butan of MadRiver Pictures is producing alongside Kurzel. MadRiver’s Ara Keshishian is executive producing alongside Nik Bower and Deepak Nayar of Riverstone Pictures, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad