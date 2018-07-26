Marcia Gay Harden Joins Netflix’s ‘Point Blank’ Remake (EXCLUSIVE)

Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden joined the cast of Netflix’s remake of the French thriller “Point Blank,” starring Frank Grillo and Anthony Mackie.

Teyonah Parris, Boris McGiver, and Markice Moore have also joined the cast.

Joe Lynch is directing the movie from a script by Adam G. Simon. Joe Carnahan and Grillo are producing via their War Party banner, while Johanna Byer is producing for Gaumont. The film is a reboot of Fred Cavaye’s 2010 crime drama of the same title.

Production is set to start next month.

The pic tells the story of the unlikely pairing of Paul (Mackie), an emergency room nurse, and Abe (Grillo), a wanted murder suspect, as they go toe to toe with rival gangsters and corrupt cops in a deadly race to save the lives of Paul’s kidnapped wife and unborn son.

Harden most recently reprised her role as Christian Grey’s mother in “Fifty Shades Freed.” She also stars in the just-canceled CBS series “Code Black.” Harden is represented by ICM Partners, Framework Entertainment, and Schreck Rose Dapello & Adams.

McGiver is repped by Abrams Artists Agency as well as Harden Curtis Kirsten Riley Agency. Moore is repped by Abrams Artists Agency and managed by Tassell Talent Group.