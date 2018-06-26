Marc Weinstock Exits Annapurna After Two Years as President

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Marc Weinstock
CREDIT: Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock

Marc Weinstock is leaving Megan Ellison’s Annapurna Pictures after a two-year stint as president in order to pursue another unspecified opportunity.

He will not be replaced as the company will phase out the position and give Weinstock’s duties to its senior leadership team.

During his tenure, he worked on a $350 million bank facility and on Annapurna’s distribution deal with MGM for the 25th James Bond film and for “Creed 2.” He also worked on Annapurna’s deal with Laika for its next animated feature, “Missing Link.” The company produced “Detroit” and “Phantom Thread,” starring Daniel Day-Lewis. Its upcoming titles include “Sorry to Bother You,” Barry Jenkins’ “If Beale Street Could Talk,” “Sisters Brothers” with Joaquin Phoenix, John C. Reilly and Jake Gyllenhaal, and “Destroyer” with Nicole Kidman.

Weinstock left 20th Century Fox as president of domestic theatrical marketing to join Annapurna Pictures in 2016. Weinstock joined Fox in 2014 after leaving Sony Pictures, where he had worked on Annapurna Films’ “American Hustle” and “Zero Dark Thirty.” While at Fox, Weinstock oversaw campaigns for “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” “The Fault in Our Stars,” “The Maze Runner,” “Kingsman: The Secret Service,” “The Peanuts Movie,” “The Martian,” “The Revenant,” and “Trolls.”

Weinstock is expected to officially leave Annapurna in the next few weeks. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

