‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,’ ‘The Equalizer 2’ Eye Debuts Above Forecasts

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All
(L to R) Young Rosie (ALEXA DAVIES), Young Tanya (JESSICA KEENAN WYNN) and Young Donna (LILY JAMES) in "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again." Ten years after "Mamma Mia! The Movie," you are invited to return to the magical Greek island of Kalokairi in an all-new original musical based on the songs of ABBA.
CREDIT: Jonathan Prime

Universal’s “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” and Sony’s “The Equalizer 2” are both on their way to overshooting box office forecasts, with an estimated $39 million and $33.21 million, respectively.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” playing at 3,317 North American locations, had been pegged in the $30 million to $36 million corridor, while “The Equalizer 2” was estimated for a $27 million to $32 million range from 3,388 locations.

The original “Mamma Mia!” — based on the long-running London stage musical about Abba songs — opened with $27 million on the same weekend a decade ago and finished with $145 million domestically and $615 million worldwide on a $52 million budget.

The sequel film — which is also a prequel, telling the story of how Meryl Streep’s Donna met the three men Amanda Seyfried’s Sophie invited to her wedding in the 2008 film — stars most of the original cast, including Amanda Seyfried, Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Stellan Skarsgard, Colin Firth, Christine Baranski, Julie Walters, and Dominic Cooper. Cher and Lily James joined the cast as Sophie’s grandmother and Donna’s younger self, respectively. Ol Parker directed from his own script.

Related

“Here We Go Again” opened in 41 markets this weekend including major markets U.K. & Ireland, Germany, Australia, Sweden, and Spain. The film opened at No. 1 in 24 markets and grossed $20.7 million through Friday. Critics have commended “Here We Go Again,” which is sitting at a 78% certified fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Denzel Washingon’s “The Equalizer 2” brought in $13.5 million on Friday, including $3.1 million from Thursday showings. Washington reprises his role as retired CIA agent Robert McCall in the first sequel of Washington’s career. Antoine Fuqua returned to direct with Pedro Pascal, Ashton Sanders, Melissa Leo, and Bill Pullman co-starring. McCall sets out to avenge the murder of Leo’s character as he masterfully fends off an array of assassins.

The first “Equalizer” launched in 2014 with $35 million and went on to generate $192 million worldwide, including $101 million in North America.

Sony’s “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” should finish its second weekend in third place with $21.775 million from 4,267 locations. The animated threequel has earned $74 million domestically in its first seven days and another $53 million internationally.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp” should pick up another $15 million this weekend to bring its cume to $167 million domestically and slot into fourth place. The Disney-Marvel film has earned another $150 million overseas for a current global tally of $303 million.

Fifth place will come down to a race between “Incredibles 2” and Dwayne Johnson’s “Skyscraper,” which are both headed for about $10 million each. “Incredibles 2,” now in its sixth weekend, is still pulling in respectable numbers for Disney-Pixar, while Sony’s “Skyscraper” disappointed in its debut last weeknd with just $24.9 million. So far, “Incredibles 2” has been a box office smash, earning $548 million domestically and another $322 million overseas for a global earnings of $871 million.

BH Tilt’s horror pic “Unfriended: Dark Web,” another sequel, is also opening this weekend and is looking to bring in around $3.6 million from 1,546 sites.

Popular on Variety

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

  • Keri Russell

    'Star Wars: Episode IX' Eyes Keri Russell

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

More Film

  • (L to R) Young Rosie (ALEXA

    'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,' 'The Equalizer 2' Eye Debuts Above Forecasts

    Universal’s “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” and Sony’s “The Equalizer 2” are both on their way to overshooting box office forecasts, with an estimated $39 million and $33.21 million, respectively. “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” playing at 3,317 North American locations, had been pegged in the $30 million to $36 million corridor, while “The […]

  • Durban 2018 Panel on Sexual Harrasment

    For Black Women in South African Film Biz, Equality Still a Struggle

    Universal’s “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” and Sony’s “The Equalizer 2” are both on their way to overshooting box office forecasts, with an estimated $39 million and $33.21 million, respectively. “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” playing at 3,317 North American locations, had been pegged in the $30 million to $36 million corridor, while “The […]

  • 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' Teases Spider-Ham

    'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' Teases Spider-Ham, Other Webspinners

    Universal’s “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” and Sony’s “The Equalizer 2” are both on their way to overshooting box office forecasts, with an estimated $39 million and $33.21 million, respectively. “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” playing at 3,317 North American locations, had been pegged in the $30 million to $36 million corridor, while “The […]

  • Venom Comic-Con

    'Venom' Creators Promise 'Huge World,' Tease Spider-Man Fight

    Universal’s “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” and Sony’s “The Equalizer 2” are both on their way to overshooting box office forecasts, with an estimated $39 million and $33.21 million, respectively. “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” playing at 3,317 North American locations, had been pegged in the $30 million to $36 million corridor, while “The […]

  • Bully

    Film News Roundup: Danny Trejo's Dark Comedy 'Bully' Scores Distribution

    Universal’s “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” and Sony’s “The Equalizer 2” are both on their way to overshooting box office forecasts, with an estimated $39 million and $33.21 million, respectively. “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” playing at 3,317 North American locations, had been pegged in the $30 million to $36 million corridor, while “The […]

  • Jamie Lee Curtis Hugs Fan Who

    Jamie Lee Curtis Embraces Sobbing Fan, Who Says 'Halloween' Saved His Life

    Universal’s “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” and Sony’s “The Equalizer 2” are both on their way to overshooting box office forecasts, with an estimated $39 million and $33.21 million, respectively. “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” playing at 3,317 North American locations, had been pegged in the $30 million to $36 million corridor, while “The […]

  • Teen Titans Go to the Movies

    Film Review: 'Teen Titans GO! to the Movies'

    Universal’s “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” and Sony’s “The Equalizer 2” are both on their way to overshooting box office forecasts, with an estimated $39 million and $33.21 million, respectively. “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” playing at 3,317 North American locations, had been pegged in the $30 million to $36 million corridor, while “The […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad