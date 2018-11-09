You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Mamie Gummer, Madeline Brewer, Violet McGraw Join Thriller ‘Separation’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Mamie Gummer, Madeline Brewer, Violet McGraw and Brian Cox have joined Rupert Friend in the cast of horror-thriller “Separation,” with production under way in New York.

William Brent Bell is directing from a script by Nick Amadeus and Joshua Braun. Bell is also producing with Yale Productions’ Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman, Russ Posternak and Jesse Korman, and RainMaker’s Clay Pecorin and Russell Geyser.  Executive producers are Seth Posternak and Dennis Rice. Yale Productions’ Jon Keeyes serves as a co-producer.

“Separation” explores the horrifying consequences of divorce with Friend and Gummer, portraying a newly separated couple, battling for custody of their 7-year-old daughter Jenny (played by McGraw). Brewer portrays the couple’s longtime nanny with Cox playing the overbearing father of Gummer’s character.

Gummer’ credits include Steven Soderbergh’s “Side Effects,” Ang Lee’s “Taking Woodstock” and Jonathan Demme’s “Ricki and The Flash.” Brewer stars in “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Orange Is the New Black.” She’s also appeared in “Black Mirror.”

McGraw currently stars as Young Nell in Netflix’s horror series “The Haunting of Hill House.” Cox is starring in “Succession.” Bell’s directing credits include “The Boy” and “The Devil Inside.”

Gummer is repped by CAA and Untitled Entertainment. Brewer is repped by CAA, Glenn Rigberg at Inphenate and attorney Joe Dapello. McGraw is repped by Coast To Coast Talent Group, Wild Briar Talent and Schreck Rose. Cox is repped by Paradigm and Insight. Bell is repped by ICM Partners.

Popular on Variety

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

More Film

  • Mamie Gummer, Madeline Brewer, Violet McGraw

    Mamie Gummer, Madeline Brewer, Violet McGraw Join Thriller 'Separation'

    Mamie Gummer, Madeline Brewer, Violet McGraw and Brian Cox have joined Rupert Friend in the cast of horror-thriller “Separation,” with production under way in New York. William Brent Bell is directing from a script by Nick Amadeus and Joshua Braun. Bell is also producing with Yale Productions’ Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman, Russ Posternak and […]

  • Shirkers review

    Women Directors Reap Rewards in Documentary World

    Mamie Gummer, Madeline Brewer, Violet McGraw and Brian Cox have joined Rupert Friend in the cast of horror-thriller “Separation,” with production under way in New York. William Brent Bell is directing from a script by Nick Amadeus and Joshua Braun. Bell is also producing with Yale Productions’ Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman, Russ Posternak and […]

  • Price of Free Kailash

    Digital Platforms Boost Documentary Financing

    Mamie Gummer, Madeline Brewer, Violet McGraw and Brian Cox have joined Rupert Friend in the cast of horror-thriller “Separation,” with production under way in New York. William Brent Bell is directing from a script by Nick Amadeus and Joshua Braun. Bell is also producing with Yale Productions’ Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman, Russ Posternak and […]

  • Emilio Santoyo on ‘Ana’s Desire,’ Incest,

    Los Cabos: Emilio Santoyo on ‘Ana’s Desire,’ Talking About Sex in Mexico

    Mamie Gummer, Madeline Brewer, Violet McGraw and Brian Cox have joined Rupert Friend in the cast of horror-thriller “Separation,” with production under way in New York. William Brent Bell is directing from a script by Nick Amadeus and Joshua Braun. Bell is also producing with Yale Productions’ Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman, Russ Posternak and […]

  • RGB Will You be my Neighbor

    Why Uplifting Documentaries Took Over the Box Office in 2018

    Mamie Gummer, Madeline Brewer, Violet McGraw and Brian Cox have joined Rupert Friend in the cast of horror-thriller “Separation,” with production under way in New York. William Brent Bell is directing from a script by Nick Amadeus and Joshua Braun. Bell is also producing with Yale Productions’ Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman, Russ Posternak and […]

  • RX Early Detection A Cancer Journey

    Oscar-Contending Documentary Shorts Take Upbeat Approach on Serious Topics

    Mamie Gummer, Madeline Brewer, Violet McGraw and Brian Cox have joined Rupert Friend in the cast of horror-thriller “Separation,” with production under way in New York. William Brent Bell is directing from a script by Nick Amadeus and Joshua Braun. Bell is also producing with Yale Productions’ Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman, Russ Posternak and […]

  • Los Cabos: Panorama Global Links to

    Los Cabos: Panorama Global Links to Alcala, Katz for ‘Frogtown’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Mamie Gummer, Madeline Brewer, Violet McGraw and Brian Cox have joined Rupert Friend in the cast of horror-thriller “Separation,” with production under way in New York. William Brent Bell is directing from a script by Nick Amadeus and Joshua Braun. Bell is also producing with Yale Productions’ Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman, Russ Posternak and […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad