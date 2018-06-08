You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Maleficent 2’ Adds ‘Ice’ and ‘Heroes Reborn’ Star Judith Shekoni to Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

Judith Shekoni will star in “Maleficent 2.” The British actress is coming off two seasons of Antoine Fuqua drama series “Ice,” for AT&T’s Audience network and in which she played the female lead, Lady Rah, opposite Donald Sutherland.

“Maleficent” was loosely based on Sleeping Beauty, but little is yet known about the sequel. Shekoni will star as Shrike, a character who befriends the titular anti-hero, Maleficent, who is once again played by Angelina Jolie. Filming is underway at Pinewood Studios in the U.K.

Shekoni starred in “Twilight Breaking Saga: Breaking Dawn II – Part 2,” as Zafrina, the leader of the Amazonian Vampires. On TV, having started out in the U.K. in series such as “Eastenders,” and has gone on to star in numerous U.S. network shows including CBS comedy “Mike and Molly,” ABC’s “Brothers and Sisters,” and the CW’s “All of Us.” She is best-known for starring as Joanne Collins, the female antagonist in NBC’s  “Heroes Reborn.”

The first Maleficent made $758.5 million worldwide. In “Maleficent 2” Shekoni joins a cast that includes Michelle Pfeiffer (“Dangerous Liaisons”), Chiwetel Ejiofor (“12 Years a Slave”), Elle Fanning (“Super 8) and Ed Skrein (“Deadpool”). Joachim Ronning (“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”) helms the picture in which Maleficent continues to explore her complex relationship with Princess Aurora, the soon to be queen, as they form alliances against new adversaries.

Shekoni is repped by Identity Talent, and Carlos Goodman and Will Jacobson at Bloom Hergott Diemer Rosenthal Laviolette Feldman Schenkman and Goodman.

