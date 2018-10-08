You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Malcolm McDowell to Play Rupert Murdoch in Fox News Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All

Malcolm McDowell has been tapped to play News Corp Chairman Rupert Murdoch in Annapurna’s upcoming drama about disgraced former Fox News chief Roger Ailes and the women who brought him down.

The veteran actor joins a cast of A-list talent that includes Nicole Kidman, John Lithgow, Kate McKinnon, Margot Robbie, and Charlize Theron. The film is written by Academy-Award winner Charles Randolph (“The Big Short”) and is directed by Jay Roach (“Trumbo”).

The currently untitled movie focuses on Ailes’ downfall, zeroing in on a group of female employees who bucked the culture of sexism at the network to oust the news baron from power. Kidman will play Gretchen Carlson, the Fox News anchor who sued Ailes for harassment in July 2016, and Theron will portray Megyn Kelly, a star at the network whose decision to go public with her own story of abuse was seen as a key turning point. Robbie’s character is said to be a fictional Fox News associate producer.

Ailes was fired from Fox News within weeks of Carlson’s suit after several more women came forward with similar allegations of sexual misconduct. Murdoch, who put Ailes in charge of the network in 1996, was one of the news chief’s strongest supporters, though he ultimately made the decision to fire Ailes.

Annapurna is producing the film along with Theron, Beth Kono, and AJ Dix of Denver and Delilah. Roach, Randolph, and and Margaret Riley of Lighthouse Media and Management are also producing.

McDowell has a storied career going back to his breakthrough role in the Stanley Kubrick classic “A Clockwork Orange.” His career spans nearly 60 years and has credits such as “Star Trek: Generations,” “Time After Time,” and “Halloween.” He is repped by Chris Roe Management.

Popular on Variety

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

More Film

  • Malcolm McDowell to Play Rupert Murdoch

    Malcolm McDowell to Play Rupert Murdoch in Fox News Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

    Malcolm McDowell has been tapped to play News Corp Chairman Rupert Murdoch in Annapurna’s upcoming drama about disgraced former Fox News chief Roger Ailes and the women who brought him down. The veteran actor joins a cast of A-list talent that includes Nicole Kidman, John Lithgow, Kate McKinnon, Margot Robbie, and Charlize Theron. The film is written […]

  • Jim Carrey Emilia Clarke

    Jim Carrey, Emilia Clarke to Receive Britannia Awards

    Malcolm McDowell has been tapped to play News Corp Chairman Rupert Murdoch in Annapurna’s upcoming drama about disgraced former Fox News chief Roger Ailes and the women who brought him down. The veteran actor joins a cast of A-list talent that includes Nicole Kidman, John Lithgow, Kate McKinnon, Margot Robbie, and Charlize Theron. The film is written […]

  • amy schumer joins wme

    Amy Schumer Signs With WME

    Malcolm McDowell has been tapped to play News Corp Chairman Rupert Murdoch in Annapurna’s upcoming drama about disgraced former Fox News chief Roger Ailes and the women who brought him down. The veteran actor joins a cast of A-list talent that includes Nicole Kidman, John Lithgow, Kate McKinnon, Margot Robbie, and Charlize Theron. The film is written […]

  • Arnold Kopelson'TWISTED' FILM PREMIERE, LOS ANGELES,

    Arnold Kopelson, Oscar-Winning Producer of 'Platoon' and 'The Fugitive,' Dies at 83

    Malcolm McDowell has been tapped to play News Corp Chairman Rupert Murdoch in Annapurna’s upcoming drama about disgraced former Fox News chief Roger Ailes and the women who brought him down. The veteran actor joins a cast of A-list talent that includes Nicole Kidman, John Lithgow, Kate McKinnon, Margot Robbie, and Charlize Theron. The film is written […]

  • (L to R) Marco Graf as

    Oscars: 87 Countries Submit Movies for Foreign Language Category

    Malcolm McDowell has been tapped to play News Corp Chairman Rupert Murdoch in Annapurna’s upcoming drama about disgraced former Fox News chief Roger Ailes and the women who brought him down. The veteran actor joins a cast of A-list talent that includes Nicole Kidman, John Lithgow, Kate McKinnon, Margot Robbie, and Charlize Theron. The film is written […]

  • Canadian Blogger and Author Cory Doctorow

    Topic Studios Buys Cory Doctorow's Sci-Fi Novella 'Unauthorized Bread'

    Malcolm McDowell has been tapped to play News Corp Chairman Rupert Murdoch in Annapurna’s upcoming drama about disgraced former Fox News chief Roger Ailes and the women who brought him down. The veteran actor joins a cast of A-list talent that includes Nicole Kidman, John Lithgow, Kate McKinnon, Margot Robbie, and Charlize Theron. The film is written […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad