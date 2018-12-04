×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Mahershala Ali’s ‘True Detective’ Role Was Originally Written for a White Actor

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All

Mahershala Ali toplines the upcoming third season of HBO’s “True Detective,” but he was originally only offered a supporting role as the lead actor was supposed to be white. Ali told John David Washington during Variety‘s Actors on Actors series that he had to convince show creator Nic Pizzolatto that he was the right choice for the lead.

“I could’ve played that second lead, that supporting career. But in my mind, I was like, ‘I’ve done this my entire career though. I’ve never done that,'” Ali said. “At that time, I’m 43 years old. If it don’t happen now, it really may not happen.”

To persuade Pizzolatto to cast him as the lead state detective, Ali texted him photos of his grandfather, who was a state police officer in real life.

“I was like, ‘See, we existed in this space. In the ’60s and the ’70s. State police officers,'” Ali recounts. “I was like, ‘I think your story would be served, I think the story would be improved in this case, if this lead character was black.'”

Ali also told Pizzolatto that with a black lead, the show would be able to explore the ways a black detective in 1980 Arkansas experienced racism.

“You’re asking someone questions, and [you’re] the lead detective. If [they’re] white, they might not look at me. When I ask them a question, they’re addressing [the white detective]'” Ali said. “Racism is not experienced as the n-word, all the time. It’s more like, ‘Yo, you wouldn’t even look me in the eye.’ Or I said thank you and he just brushed me off.”

Pizzolatto took a few days to mull the idea over, and got back to Ali.

“He was like, ‘Yo, let’s do this,'” Ali said.

Watch the full interview below:

Popular on Variety

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is the One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

More Film

  • Former Imagine CEO Charlie Corwin Joins

    Former Imagine CEO Charlie Corwin Joins Uproxx Advisory Board (EXCLUSIVE)

    Mahershala Ali toplines the upcoming third season of HBO’s “True Detective,” but he was originally only offered a supporting role as the lead actor was supposed to be white. Ali told John David Washington during Variety‘s Actors on Actors series that he had to convince show creator Nic Pizzolatto that he was the right choice for […]

  • Mahershala Ali AoA

    Mahershala Ali Says 40% of His Interviews Are About Race

    Mahershala Ali toplines the upcoming third season of HBO’s “True Detective,” but he was originally only offered a supporting role as the lead actor was supposed to be white. Ali told John David Washington during Variety‘s Actors on Actors series that he had to convince show creator Nic Pizzolatto that he was the right choice for […]

  • Lupita Nyongo Melissa McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy and Lupita Nyong'o Discuss Headlining Movies on Their Own Terms

    Mahershala Ali toplines the upcoming third season of HBO’s “True Detective,” but he was originally only offered a supporting role as the lead actor was supposed to be white. Ali told John David Washington during Variety‘s Actors on Actors series that he had to convince show creator Nic Pizzolatto that he was the right choice for […]

  • Heavy Metal Magazine Documentary in the

    Heavy Metal Magazine Documentary in the Works (EXCLUSIVE)

    Mahershala Ali toplines the upcoming third season of HBO’s “True Detective,” but he was originally only offered a supporting role as the lead actor was supposed to be white. Ali told John David Washington during Variety‘s Actors on Actors series that he had to convince show creator Nic Pizzolatto that he was the right choice for […]

  • Mahershala Ali John David Washington

    Mahershala Ali, John David Washington on Pushing Past Stereotypes in Hollywood

    Mahershala Ali toplines the upcoming third season of HBO’s “True Detective,” but he was originally only offered a supporting role as the lead actor was supposed to be white. Ali told John David Washington during Variety‘s Actors on Actors series that he had to convince show creator Nic Pizzolatto that he was the right choice for […]

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet Says He 'Wept' When He Realized 'Interstellar' Role Was So Small

    Mahershala Ali toplines the upcoming third season of HBO’s “True Detective,” but he was originally only offered a supporting role as the lead actor was supposed to be white. Ali told John David Washington during Variety‘s Actors on Actors series that he had to convince show creator Nic Pizzolatto that he was the right choice for […]

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali's 'True Detective' Role Was Originally Written for a White Actor

    Mahershala Ali toplines the upcoming third season of HBO’s “True Detective,” but he was originally only offered a supporting role as the lead actor was supposed to be white. Ali told John David Washington during Variety‘s Actors on Actors series that he had to convince show creator Nic Pizzolatto that he was the right choice for […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad