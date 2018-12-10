×

Maggie Gyllenhaal, Regina King on Intimacy Experts: ‘I Could Have Used the Help When I Was Younger’

By

Nate's Most Recent Stories

View All

Maggie Gyllenhaal’s sex-trade industry series “The Deuce” features one job that’s unlike any other in television: an intimacy expert.

During her Variety Actors on Actors interview with Regina King, “The Kindergarten Teacher” actress explained how the strange role is actually important in helping young actresses stand up for themselves, especially when it comes to sex scenes on screen.

“I have done so many sex scenes in my life; I have learned how to protect myself. I’m good with it. I don’t actually want someone talking to me,” Gyllenhaal says. “But I can also see that the woman who came in, who’s 22, who got the job, who’s a great actress, who has to take her clothes off, who doesn’t know how to say no, who’s learning how to say no. … I know that this person needs that help. I could have used the help when I was younger.”

King agreed with Gyllenhaal’s praise for the job and offered her own take on how the position could be an important teaching tool for directors. Since its inception, King says the role has been a polarizing topic for the Directors Guild of America, which has discussed its importance at several meetings.

“Some directors don’t love it because they feel like, ‘that’s my job,’ but then there were other directors that felt like, ‘I needed her there to help me articulate what I want from the actor and help me do it in a way that I am not offending,'” she says. “I think a lot of what’s happening with the #MeToo movement, [we] have a lot of male directors trying to figure out how to navigate — and I’m glad that they are — and because they are trying to figure out, we should be educating them.”

Watch the full interview below:

Popular on Variety

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

More Film

  • Kevin Hart Hurricane Harvey

    Academy Looks Warily at Oscar Host Options As Board Meeting Looms

    Kevin Hart’s abrupt departure as Oscars host has left the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences scrambling to find someone to take the gig. As of now, the situation remains fluid as the group’s leadership explores options, including going host-less, individuals familiar with the situation told Variety. The Academy was blindsided by Hart’s announced departure Thursday [...]

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal, Regina King on Intimacy Experts: 'I Could Have Used the Help When I Was Younger'

    Maggie Gyllenhaal’s sex-trade industry series “The Deuce” features one job that’s unlike any other in television: an intimacy expert. During her Variety Actors on Actors interview with Regina King, “The Kindergarten Teacher” actress explained how the strange role is actually important in helping young actresses stand up for themselves, especially when it comes to sex scenes on [...]

  • Javier Bardem Elle Fanning Salma Hayek

    Javier Bardem, Elle Fanning, Salma Hayek to Star in Sally Potter Drama

    Production has begun in Spain on Sally Potter’s untitled family drama, starring Javier Bardem, Elle Fanning, Salma Hayek, Chris Rock, and Laura Linney. The story is described as a chronicle of a wild day in the life of a man on the edge, held together by the unconditional love of his daughter with Bardem and [...]

  • avengers infinity war

    Disney Makes History Again With $7 Billion at Global Box Office for 2018

    Disney has topped $7 billion at the global box office for 2018 — with three weeks left in the year. Disney reached the milestone on Dec. 9, marking only the second time in history that any studio has hit that landmark. Disney set the record in 2016 with $7.6 billion. “Avengers: Infinity War” led the way [...]

  • Filmax Snags Top Spanish Kids Feature

    Filmax Snags Top Spanish Kids Feature ‘The Lunnis’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Barcelona-based sales agency Filmax announced today at Argentina’s Ventana Sur market, that it has acquired the rights to the film adaptation of RTVE’s preschool children’s part-puppet, part-live action and part-animated kids’ show “The Lunnis,” titled “The Lunnis and the Great Fairy Tales Adventure.” The announcement was made with an accompanying trailer for the film, slated [...]

  • Payroll Specialist Cast & Crew Sold

    Payroll Specialist Cast & Crew Sold to Investment Fund EQT VIII

    Payroll specialist Cast & Crew Entertainment Services has been sold by Silver Lake to the investment Fund EQT VIII for an undisclosed price. Cast & Crew, based in Burbank, Calif., and founded in 1976, touts itself as the premier provider of technology-enabled payroll and production-management services to the entertainment industry. Services include payroll processing, residuals [...]

  • Maggie Gyllenhaal Regina King

    Maggie Gyllenhaal and Regina King on How They Choose Roles

    Maggie Gyllenhaal and Regina King sat down for a conversation for Variety’s Actors on Actors. For more, click here.  Maggie Gyllenhaal’s obsession with one talented student has disastrous consequences in “The Kindergarten Teacher,” a disturbing drama that was the talk of this year’s Sundance Film Festival. Regina King also turned heads playing a tough but loving [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad