Maggie Gyllenhaal on Why a Woman Director Doesn’t Automatically Make a Story More Feminine

Having a female director doesn’t automatically make a story more feminine, says “The Kindergarten Teacher” star Maggie Gyllenhaal, but when it comes to her film with director Sara Colangelo, she says the female narrative is fully encapsulated.
“Just because something is written or directed by a woman doesn’t necessarily make it a feminine articulation,” she says during her VarietyActors on Actors interview with Regina King. “That’s been so interesting for me to see because I really feel like ‘The Kindergarten Teacher’ is, in this way that feels very new to me.”
Popular on Variety
Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses
John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take
Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set
Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'
Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical
Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'
Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton
Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'
Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written
“Crazy Rich Asians” star Constance Wu is in talks to join Sony’s Screen Gems’ untitled romantic comedy, with Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman producing. “GLOW” actress Kimmy Gatewood is making her feature directorial debut on the project. She will be directing from a Savion Einstein script about a woman who becomes pregnant with two babies [...]
Having a female director doesn’t automatically make a story more feminine, says “The Kindergarten Teacher” star Maggie Gyllenhaal, but when it comes to her film with director Sara Colangelo, she says the female narrative is fully encapsulated. “Just because something is written or directed by a woman doesn’t necessarily make it a feminine articulation,” she says [...]
Kevin Hart’s abrupt departure as Oscars host has left the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences scrambling to find someone to take the gig. As of now, the situation remains fluid as the group’s leadership explores options, including going host-less, individuals familiar with the situation told Variety. The Academy was blindsided by Hart’s announced departure Thursday [...]
Maggie Gyllenhaal’s sex-trade industry series “The Deuce” features one job that’s unlike any other in television: an intimacy expert. During her Variety Actors on Actors interview with Regina King, “The Kindergarten Teacher” actress explained how the strange role is actually important in helping young actresses stand up for themselves, especially when it comes to sex scenes on [...]
Production has begun in Spain on Sally Potter’s untitled family drama, starring Javier Bardem, Elle Fanning, Salma Hayek, Chris Rock, and Laura Linney. The story is described as a chronicle of a wild day in the life of a man on the edge, held together by the unconditional love of his daughter with Bardem and [...]
Disney has topped $7 billion at the global box office for 2018 — with three weeks left in the year. Disney reached the milestone on Dec. 9, marking only the second time in history that any studio has hit that landmark. Disney set the record in 2016 with $7.6 billion. “Avengers: Infinity War” led the way [...]
Barcelona-based sales agency Filmax announced today at Argentina’s Ventana Sur market, that it has acquired the rights to the film adaptation of RTVE’s preschool children’s part-puppet, part-live action and part-animated kids’ show “The Lunnis,” titled “The Lunnis and the Great Fairy Tales Adventure.” The announcement was made with an accompanying trailer for the film, slated [...]