Luke Evans Joins Roland Emmerich's World War II Movie 'Midway'

Dave McNary

Luke Evans
CREDIT: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Luke Evans has joined Woody Harrelson and Mandy Moore in the World War II action movie “Midway,” directed Roland Emmerich.

Evans will play Lieutenant Commander Wade McClusky, who led a crucial aerial attack that led to the sinking of two of Japan’s fleet carriers in the decisive 1942 Battle of Midway, six months after Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor. The U.S. Navy defeated the Imperial Japanese Navy’s attacking fleet near Midway Atoll after U.S. codebreakers were able to pinpoint the time and place of the attack. The damage to the Japanese fleet was so extensive that it never recovered and military historians regard the battle as a turning point in the war.

Harrelson is playing Admiral Chester Nimitz, the commander of the Pacific Fleet during the war. Emmerich is producing the movie with longtime partner Harald Kloser.

Starlight Entertainment Group and Providence Entertainment are financing the film. Lionsgate is on board to distribute domestically, while Bona Film Group will distribute the movie in China. Lionsgate declined comment on Evans’ casting.

Evans starred in the “Hobbit” trilogy as Bard, as Gaston in “Beauty and the Beast,” and in TNT’s “The Alienist” with Dakota Fanning. He’s currently shooting Netflix’s “Murder Mystery” with Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston. Evans is repped by WME and United Agents in the U.K.

  • Luke Evans

    Luke Evans Joins Roland Emmerich's World War II Movie 'Midway'

  • Alan Taylor'Terminator Genisys' film premiere, Los

    'Sopranos' Prequel Movie Taps Director Alan Taylor

  • Good Morning Vietnam

    10 Not-Boring Ways to Learn American History Through Movies and Shows

  • Kevin Spacey

    Kevin Spacey Faces Three New Sexual Assault Allegations in London

  • Top Gun, Miles Teller

    Miles Teller to Play Goose's Son in 'Top Gun: Maverick' (EXCLUSIVE)

  • EDITORIAL USE ONLY / NO MERCHANDISINGMandatory

    Irish Character Actor Derrick O'Connor Dies at 77

  • Tim Robbins

    Tim Robbins Says 'Shawshank Redemption' Was the 'Best Script I've Ever Read'

