Lucy Liu, Thomas Sadoski to Star in Romantic Drama ‘Last Weekend in May’

Lucy Liu and Thomas Sadoski will star in the independent romantic drama “The Last Weekend in May” from director Matthew Lillard.

Producers Gabriela Revilla Lugo of Revek Entertainment and Andrew Carlberg unveiled the project on Thursday and said filming will start in early 2019. “The Last Weekend in May” marks Lillard’s follow-up to “Fat Kid Rules the World,” which won the SXSW audience award in 2012.

Ellen Wander of Film Bridge International will handle financing and worldwide rights to the film.

The script is written by Jeffrey W. Ruggles and tells the story of a Paul and Leah, who are caught in the throes of an extramarital affair. Knowing that the situation is untenable, they decide to rent a house and turn their backs on “real life” one last time before calling it quits. As the weekend progresses, Paul reveals he has left his wife and wants to convince Leah to do the same.

Liu co-stars in the CBS drama “Elementary” and the Hulu series “Difficult People.” She can next be seen in Claire Scanlon’s “Set It Up,” co-starring Taye Diggs, Glen Powell, and Zoey Deutch, which hits Netflix on Friday.

Sadoski currently stars on the CBS comedy “Life in Pieces” and will next appear in the independent comedy “Mimic,” which also toplines Jake Robinson, Gina Gershon, and Jessica Walter.

Lugo was the executive producer of “The Tribes of Palos Verdes,” “Burden,” and “Saint Judy.” Carlberg recently produced the film “Sun Dogs.”

Liu is represented by ICM, Framework Entertainment, and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham. Sadoski is represented by UTA, Industry Entertainment, and Viewpoint. Lillard is represented by Paradigm and Linings Entertainment. Carlberg is represented by Nelson Davis. Lugo is represented by UTA. The news was first reported by Deadline.