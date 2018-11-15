×
Lucy Hale Joins Michael Pena in ‘Fantasy Island’ Movie

Dave McNary

Andrew Rannells. Lucy Hale pictured at Showtime's Emmy Eve Celebration at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, CA onShowtime's Emmy Eve Celebration, West Hollywood - 16 Sep 2018
CREDIT: Blair Raughley/Invision/AP/REX/S

“Pretty Little Liars” star Lucy Hale has joined the cast of Sony and Blumhouse’s upcoming film “Fantasy Island.”

Starring opposite Michael Pena, Hale will play one of the guests at a mysterious island where people can live out their fantasies — for a price. The movie is based on the television series, which ran for seven seasons from 1977 to 1984 and often dealt with dark themes and the supernatural.

Pena will portray Mr. Roarke, a role originated by Ricardo Montalban in the television series. The TV show became best known for Mr. Roarke’s sidekick Tattoo (played by Hervé Villechaize), who would ring a bell in a bell tower and shout “Ze plane! Ze plane!” to announce the arrival of a new set of guests at the start of each episode.

“Truth or Dare” filmmaker Jeff Wadlow is directing and penning the script with his “Truth or Dare” co-writers, Chris Roach and Jillian Jacobs. Jason Blum is producing, while Wadlow will executive produce.

Hale recently starred in the CW’s drama series “Life Sentence,” and also appeared in the CW’s comedy “Privileged.” Her film credits include Blumhouse’s thriller “Truth or Dare” alongside Tyler Posey, Netflix’s “Dude,” and the indie comedy “A Nice Girl Like You.” Hale is represented by ICM Partners and managed by Reel Talent Management.

