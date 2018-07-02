Lucas Hedges, Sterling K. Brown to Star in Musical ‘Waves’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Oscar nominee Lucas Hedges and Emmy winner Sterling K. Brown are in negotiations to star in A24’s “Waves,” which will be Trey Edward Shults’ follow-up to “It Comes at Night,” sources tell Variety.

Shults wrote and will direct the film, which starts production in Florida next month, with the remaining stars being cast now.

Described as a dramatic musical with a fresh spin, the pic is an energetic, affecting anthem of contemporary teenage life. The movie follows two young couples as they navigate the emotional minefield of growing up and falling in love.

The film will be almost entirely synchronized to music, mixing some iconic contemporary songs alongside an original score by Academy Award winners Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

“Waves” will be produced by Kevin Turen and Jim Wilson.

The pic marks the third collaboration for Shults and A24, who previously worked together on “It Comes at Night” and “Krisha.”

Besides his role in NBC’s tearjerker “This Is Us,” Brown can be seen next in “The Predator” and the Blake Lively-starrer “The Rhythm Section.” He also recently appeared in “Black Panther.” Brown is repped by JWS Entertainment, Innovative Artists, and Bloom Hergott Diemer Rosenthal Laviolette Feldman Schenkman & Goodman.

Hedges, who earned rave reviews and an Oscar nomination for “Manchester by the Sea,” can be seen next in another awards contender, “Boy Erased,” which Focus is releasing this November. He also has Jonah Hill’s directorial debut, “Mid ’90s,” bowing this fall.

Hedges most recently appeared in the Oscar-nominated movies “Lady Bird” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.” He is repped by CAA and Anonymous Content.